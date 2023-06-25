© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
News

An early morning shooting in Kansas City leaves 3 dead, 5 wounded

KCUR | By Laura Ziegler
Published June 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
Tex Texin
/
Wikimedia Commons
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting near 57th Street and Prospect Ave. early Sunday that left 3 people dead.

Kansas City police are on the scene near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue gathering information about a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning near an auto mechanic shop. Three people are dead and five more were left with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. KCUR will be updating with details as they become available.

Two men and one woman were found dead in a parking lot just south of the intersection at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Kansas City police.

Five others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Public information officers with the KCPD said they are in the process of questioning the survivors of the shooting, witnesses and collecting evidence from the site.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted from the scene his condolences to the families of the three people killed, one of whom was celebrating a birthday

"A dark cloud of death"

Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
