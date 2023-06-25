An early morning shooting in Kansas City leaves 3 dead, 5 wounded

This is a developing story. KCUR will be updating with details as they become available.

Two men and one woman were found dead in a parking lot just south of the intersection at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Kansas City police.

Five others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Public information officers with the KCPD said they are in the process of questioning the survivors of the shooting, witnesses and collecting evidence from the site.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted from the scene his condolences to the families of the three people killed, one of whom was celebrating a birthday

My condolences to the families of three people killed in a shooting this morning at an apparent after-hours gathering near 57 and Prospect.



If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 25, 2023

"A dark cloud of death"