Storms knock out power and down trees across Kansas City metro

Friday afternoon thunderstorms knocked out power, downed trees and sent streams of water down roadways across the metro.

Evergy reported that as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, 130,000 customers were without power and may take days to fully restore.

The National Weather Service reported that as of 5:08, the line of storms had moved east of the metro but were still producing winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail approximately the size of a nickel.

The Kansas City metro remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Friday, as do surrounding counties on both the Kansas and Missouri side.

Several local municipalities — Lawrence, North Kansas City, Leawood and others — have reported on Twitter that tree limbs are down and crews are working to clear paths and repair damage.

Due to the severe thunderstorm, there is a large amount of tree limbs and debris on sidewalks and roadways. Our crews will be cleaning up trees and tree limbs from the main roadways. If you do not need to be driving, please stay home as crews continue to clear debris. (1/2) — City of Lawrence KS (@lawrenceks) July 14, 2023

KCUR's own signal is down, and while the station is still transmitting national news on the radio at 89.3, local programming is off the air. Our web livestream is also down.

This story will be updated.