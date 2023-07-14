© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is experiencing outages of its broadcast and streaming due to severe weather. We are working to restore service.
News

Storms knock out power and down trees across Kansas City metro

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
An outage map from Evergy shows power outages across the metro.
Screenshot
/
Evergy
Evergy reports more than 130,000 customers were without power as of late Friday afternoon. Cities in the area have reported downed trees and tree limbs.

Friday afternoon thunderstorms knocked out power, downed trees and sent streams of water down roadways across the metro.

Evergy reported that as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, 130,000 customers were without power and may take days to fully restore.

The National Weather Service reported that as of 5:08, the line of storms had moved east of the metro but were still producing winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail approximately the size of a nickel.

The Kansas City metro remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Friday, as do surrounding counties on both the Kansas and Missouri side.

Several local municipalities — Lawrence, North Kansas City, Leawood and others — have reported on Twitter that tree limbs are down and crews are working to clear paths and repair damage.

KCUR's own signal is down, and while the station is still transmitting national news on the radio at 89.3, local programming is off the air. Our web livestream is also down.

This story will be updated.

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
