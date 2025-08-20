Facing recall vote, Frank White Jr. says he won't seek reelection in Jackson County. Probably

Embattled Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., facing a recall election next month, said in a letter to county employees that he won’t seek reelection when his term ends next year.

White wrote that this was not an easy decision and he reached it “After much prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family.”

In his two-page letter, White didn’t duck the looming recall election.

“I’m fighting that effort in court and, if necessary, will fight it at the ballot box,” he wrote.

White is challenging the recall election, claiming, “signatures collected to initiate the recall election were not in compliance with Missouri law and that no recall election should be held,” according to court documents.

However, White left the door to a reelection campaign open just a bit and said he may reconsider.

“I have real concerns about the motivations of some individuals currently serving on, or working for, the legislature,” he said.

Longstanding tensions between White and several legislators have bogged down the governing process in Jackson County and spilled into pointed public statements and critiques.

On a recent local podcast, White said he is 76 and doesn’t want to be county executive when he is 80.

While Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Marty Seaton has set September 30 as the date for the recall election, there are several court issues pending.

The Kansas City and Jackson County election boards suggested in court filings they want to appeal the decision.

Last week, they asked the judge to certify his ruling so the appeals process can begin immediately.

The boards say they will continue preparing for the September 30 election even if the case is on appeal. They argue an appeals court ruling, even after that date, would add clarity for future recall elections.

The residents who brought a case asking to cement the Aug. 26 date legislators initially approved for the recall argue against the boards’ request, writing that not all issues have been resolved – that includes White’s counterclaim of flawed petitions.

Briefs for all of these are due this week.