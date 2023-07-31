© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police find body of potential witness against alleged Excelsior Springs kidnapper

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe
Published July 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and held hostage for a month in this Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. She says Timothy Haslett Jr., locked her in a small room in the basement of his house, and bound her wrists and ankles in handcuffs
file photo by Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and held hostage for a month in this Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. She says Timothy Haslett Jr., locked her in a small room in the basement of his house, and bound her wrists and ankles in handcuffs

Law enforcement had been searching for Jaynie Crosdale, 36, in connection with the case against Timothy Hazlett, Jr., who is accused of nine felonies for the alleged beating and sexual assault of a woman who said she was held in his basement.

A 36-year-old Kansas City woman who police sought as a potential witness in a high-profile Excelsior Springs case was found dead, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday.

The discovery could further the case against Timothy Haslett, Jr., who already faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault for allegedly holding a woman in his basement for more than a month.

Several law enforcement agencies have been searching for Jaynie Crosdale since last January, when Excelsior Springs Police said she could be a witness in the Haslett case.

Her remains were found in Saline County, Missouri, about 90 miles west of Kansas City, and Clay County authorities were notified on Sunday, Thompson said.

Haslett was arrested in October after a 22-year-old woman allegedly escaped from his Excelsior Springs house and ran to a nearby home where she said she'd been bound, beaten, raped and held captive for more than a month. Haslett had allegedly picked up the woman along Prospect Avenue.

Jaynie Crosdale, whose last address was in Kansas City, Missouri.
Excelsior Springs Police
/
Jaynie Crosdale, whose last address was in Kansas City, Missouri.

Haslett, 41, is being held on $3 million bond in the Clay County Detention Center. On Monday, Thompson sought a higher bail and asked for the public’s help in getting more information about Crosdale.

“This is a dynamic and ongoing investigation, with new information continuing to be gathered at a rapid pace,” Thompson said in an emailed statement.

Haslett’s attorney, Tiffany Leuty, had no comment. Haslett's next hearing is September 11.

Haslett pleaded not guilty in February after a grand jury indicted him on six felony charges of rape, sodomy and kidnapping, along with two lesser assault charges and another charge of endangering a child, which accuses Haslett of leaving unsecured firearms near a child.

Tags
News Excelsior SpringsClay CountyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)sexual assault
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content