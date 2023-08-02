Police shut down major Wichita road after finding suspicious device near abortion provider

Wichita Police shut down a major section of Kellogg on Wednesday morning after finding a suspicious device near Oliver.

Police shut down Kellogg just before 8 a.m. It continues to be shut down in both directions from Rock to Oliver.

The department’s bomb squad is on the scene.

Police said the device was found near a business in the 5100 block of East Kellogg Drive but wouldn’t identify the business. The Trust Women’s clinic, which was bombed in 1986 and has been the target of bomb threats for decades, is at 5107 E. Kellogg Drive.

Police said they knocked on doors in the neighborhood to warn residents and businesses of the possible danger. They advised them to either evacuate or shelter in place.

Kellogg was closed, a police spokesman said, out an “abundance of caution” and “to limit danger to the public.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area.