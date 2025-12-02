Missouri's snow storm made for a slow kickoff to sports betting at casinos

Starting Monday, Missourians could legally bet on sports either using mobile apps or by going in person to casinos.

At a sparsely populated Horseshoe Casino in downtown St. Louis on Monday afternoon, the Caesars Sportsbook was mostly deserted. But St. Louis resident Rick Porter braved the snow to place a bet in person. He was already at the casino to play poker nearby.

Porter was wagering on Monday night's Giants-Patriots game.

"When you're watching the game, it gives you something to cheer for," Porter said.

He said he has driven across the river to Illinois several times to place bets, and he is glad he doesn't have to do that anymore.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Trent Green, former quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, center right, and Glenn Keenan, senior vice president and general manager of the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino, center left, cut a ribbon marking the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook on Monday at the casino in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Former St. Louis Blues right winger Brett Hull holds up his phone to show his first legal bet in Missouri — a parlay with Sidney Crosby scoring two or more goals and Tage Thompson and Nico Hischier scoring at any point — as former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce looks on Monday at the Palladium in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood.

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce bet on the same game at a DraftKings event Monday, picking the Patriots to win.

Bruce said betting can add another layer of emotion to sports for fans and athletes but advised that his fellow athletes stay focused on the game and ignore any extra pressure that might come from the betting.

"We talk often about ignoring the outside noise," Bruce said. "So being focused on what's going on in your locker room, the way you play and your mission is to go out and win and perform and become a better player."

DraftKings is one of two platforms that received an untethered license from the Missouri Gaming Commission, meaning it does not have to partner with a sports team or a casino. However, it does have a partnership with the St. Louis Blues. The other untethered license went to Circa Sports.

People can place bets electronically and at casinos around the state on several other platforms as well.

DraftKings Chief Responsible Gaming Officer Lori Kalani said she is committed to preventing problem gambling. She said she implemented a new tool called My Stat Sheet, which allows users to view a personalized dashboard that includes time and money spent on the platform.

"We develop these tools because good experiences start with responsible decisions," Kalani said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Joe Humphreys, a 59-year-old casual sports gambler from Washington, Mo., places a wager on Monday at the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino in downtown St. Louis. Humphreys used to drive across state lines to place his bets — a routine he says he's glad to leave behind. He was thrilled when Amendment 2 passed and has been "waiting for this day" after scrolling through a sports betting kiosk to look for an early basketball game to wager on.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson speaks at an event celebrating the first day of legal sports betting on Monday at the Palladium in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood. He talked about the expected boost in funding from sports betting for public schools.

Missouri Speaker of the House Jon Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, who was in St. Louis at the DraftKings event, said much of the tax revenue from legal sports betting in the state is expected to go to public schools.

"That will help public school students get their education, have access to the help that they need, and it will help public schools," Patterson said. "As a father of public school students, I think that's one of the things that we really have to highlight here today."

However, it's unclear how much revenue schools will get.

According to the Missouri Gaming Commission, a 10% tax will be applied on the adjusted gross revenue received by sports betting. That revenue will first go to the commission to reimburse expenses incurred by regulating sports wagering.

Afterward, the greater of either $5 million or 10% of the annual tax revenues will go to the Missouri Department of Mental Health to address compulsive gambling.

The remainder of the money collected by the state will go to the Missouri Department of Education.

Missouri Gaming Commission Chairwoman Jan Zimmerman said it's too soon to predict the revenue the state will see, but there are initial estimates of $20 million to $28 million.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Ryan Bierbaum, vice president and assistant general manager of the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino, scrolls through a sports betting kiosk on Monday at the casino in downtown St. Louis. The day marked the first time Missourians could legally place sports bets, following the approval of a constitutional amendment enshrining the right to wager.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Trent Green, former quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks about legalized sports betting on Monday at the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Trent Green, former quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, reacts Monday after placing his first sports wager on No. 2 Indiana University winning the national championship.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Former Rams quarterback Trent Green, right, shows off his first sports wager, on Indiana University winning the national championship.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Blues legend and Hall of Fame right winger Brett Hull holds out his phone to show his first legal bet in Missouri — a parlay with Sidney Crosby scoring two or more goals and Tage Thompson and Nico Hischier scoring at any point — on Monday at the Palladium in St. Louis' Lafayette Square neighborhood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Caesars Sportsbook ticket writer Alexis Salmond works the newly opened counter on Monday at the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Sports betting terminals line the Horseshoe St. Louis Casino on Monday.