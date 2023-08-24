Marion County Record lawyer alleges police kept illegal copy of evidence seized from newspaper

Police secretly copied one or more computers they seized from the Marion County Record and unlawfully failed to hand over the copy when they returned evidence last week, an attorney for the newspaper asserts.

Bernie Rhodes, who represents the Marion County Record, plans to ask a judge to hold Sheriff Jeff Soyez in contempt of court unless a resolution can be reached Thursday.

Rhodes outlines the situation in a letter sent Wednesday to county counselor Bradley Jantz. In the letter, Rhodes says Jantz has not responded to his inquiries this week.

“The sheriff’s failure to comply with the district court’s order is inexcusable and I will not stand by and wait for you to choose to return my many calls,” Rhodes wrote.

The city’s five police officers and two sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 11 raided the newspaper office and the publisher’s home under the pretense that reporter Phyllis Zorn had committed identity theft by looking up public information through the Kansas Department of Revenue website. The computers, cellphones, hard drives and other items seized during the raid were held at a storage locker at the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 16, the county attorney declared there was insufficient evidence to justify the raid, and a judge ordered the materials to be returned.

But the list of evidence that police provided to the newspaper when it handed items over to a forensic analyst conflicts with the list of evidence that was filed with the district court. One extra item, “OS Triage Digital DATA,” appears in the court filing.

Rhodes in his letter said “the apparent alteration of the inventory list raises serious questions,” and the extra item appears to be a USB drive with OSForensics software from PassMark Software, an Australian company. It appears that someone use the drive to clone the data from one or more computers, Rhodes said.

“Because that drive is still in the Sheriff’s Office’s custody, that means the sheriff still has access to the Marion County Record’s data — data that is both constitutionally protected and protected by federal and state law,” Rhodes wrote in his letter. “This access is illegal. It also clearly violates the District Court’s August 16, 2023, Order.”

The letter says Rhodes left repeated messages with Jantz’s assistant. When Rhodes called Jantz’s cellphone, the letter says, he couldn’t leave a message because the voice mail was full.

“Unless you and I are able to come to a satisfactory agreement by the end of the day tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, 2023, on disposition of this — and any other item(s) not previously released and returned — I will file a motion to hold the sheriff in contempt of court for his failure to comply with the district court’s order,” Rhodes wrote.

His letter ends: “The choice is yours.”

Kansas Reflector left a voice mail for the sheriff and sent an email to Jantz seeking comment for this story. They didn’t immediately respond.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.