Up To Date

Marion County Record has their computers back, but lawyer says it's 'far from the end of the story'

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
The front façade of the Marion County Record.
Rose Conlon
/
Kansas News Service
After days of wide-spread criticism of the police raid, local prosecutors withdrew the search warrant and returned the seized materials to the Marion County newspaper.

The Marion County attorney withdrew the search warrant that police used to justify a raid on the Marion County Record last Friday, and all seized items were returned. But, the newspaper's lawyer says the fight isn't over.

The Marion County attorney has withdrawn the search warrant used to justify raids on the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher last week. The computers, cell phones and documents that were seized during the raids have also been returned.

However, the saga won't end there.

The newspaper's lawyer, Bernie Rhodes, told KCUR's Up To Date that his client has grounds to sue for damages against the police department because it violated their First Amendment rights.

"This is far from the end of the story," said Rhodes. "Let me compare it to this: the return of the items seized is like the tourniquet that's been put on from the massive wound that occurred when this constitutional violation occurred on Friday. We've stopped the hemorrhaging, but we still haven't fixed the leg."

Up To Date PodcastFirst AmendmentMarion County RecordLawpolice
