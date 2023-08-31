© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR is currently broadcasting at low power as crews replace our transmitter antenna. HD signals are offline, but streaming is unaffected. Learn more here.
News

Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who rang the wrong doorbell

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe,
Gabe Rosenberg
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
Andrew Lester is charged with two felonies for shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13, 2023. He appeared in court on August 31 for a preliminary hearing, where a judge deemed there was enough evidence for a trial.
Pool
/
KMBC
Andrew Lester is charged with two felonies for shooting Ralph Yarl on April 13, 2023. He appeared in court on August 31 for a preliminary hearing, where a judge deemed there was enough evidence for a trial.

Lester, an 84-year-old white man who lives in Kansas City’s Northland, was charged with two felonies for shooting Ralph Yarl on the night of April 13, after the Black teen mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.

A Clay County judge on Thursday ruled that there’s enough evidence for Andrew “Dan” Lester to stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl after the Black teen mistakenly knocked on his door.

Lester, an 84-year-old white man who lives in Kansas City’s Northland, was charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Yarl, who is now 17 and a senior in high school, testified Thursday for about 40 minutes, speaking so softly it was difficult to hear him. Yarl said he thought he was at the correct address the evening of April 13, 2023, and thought he’d be welcomed into the house.

Yarl's mother had sent him to pick up his twin brothers at about 10 p.m. in the evening, but Yarl accidentally went to Lester's home on N.E. 115th Street rather than the correct address, 115th Terrace.

Instead, Yarl testified that Lester opened his front door, said “Don’t come here ever again,” and shot him twice. Yarl was hit on top of his left eye and in his upper right arm.

Ralph Yarl takes the stand on August 31, 2023, in a preliminary hearing for Andrew Lester, the white Kansas City man who shot him in April.
Pool
/
KMBC
Ralph Yarl takes the stand on August 31, 2023, in a preliminary hearing for Andrew Lester, the white Kansas City man who shot him in April.

Prosecutors played a recording of the 911 call that Lester made that night, where Lester can be heard telling police that someone rang his “damn doorbell.” He then told police, “He wanted in my house but I shot him.” Lester described the person at his door as a 6-foot-tall Black man.

According to his family, Yarl is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

When asked by Lester’s attorney if it was understandable that Lester is an old man who was scared by the stranger at his door, Yarl answered “yes.”

Lester faces an arraignment on September 20. He previously pleaded not guilty and remains free on a $200,000 bond.

The shooting of then-16-year-old Ralph Yarl in April triggered protests in Kansas City.
News
White Kansas City man who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl faces preliminary hearing this week
Peggy Lowe

In May, after a motion from the defense team, a judge sealed the case from the public due to its high-profile nature, saying that it's cast Lester in a "negative light." Lester's lawyer, Steven Salmon, said his client has been driven from his home and faces multiple health problems.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson opposed the seal, as did Yarl's family.

The shooting of Yarl — after which prosecutors waited four days to charge Lester — sparked a national outcry and protests in Kansas City.

Thompson said he did not file hate crime charges, although he believes the case has a "racial component," because Missouri's hate crime laws are less severe than the two felonies Lester already faces.

Andrew Lester at a preliminary hearing on August 31, 2023, for the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
Pool
/
KMBC
Andrew Lester at a preliminary hearing on August 31, 2023, for the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl has slowly recovered from his injuries, and is planning ahead to touring colleges. However, his mother told KCUR's Up To Date that Yarl has to "look over his shoulder everywhere he goes."

"This kid is like, ‘Can I please have a normal senior year? Can I please graduate like maybe a normal person? Can I have just some normalcy in this life?’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
News Ralph YarlNorthlandshootingraceAndrew LesterKCUR-share-STLPR
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org.
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content