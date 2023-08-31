Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who rang the wrong doorbell

A Clay County judge on Thursday ruled that there’s enough evidence for Andrew “Dan” Lester to stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl after the Black teen mistakenly knocked on his door.

Lester, an 84-year-old white man who lives in Kansas City’s Northland, was charged with two felonies : assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Yarl, who is now 17 and a senior in high school, testified Thursday for about 40 minutes, speaking so softly it was difficult to hear him. Yarl said he thought he was at the correct address the evening of April 13, 2023, and thought he’d be welcomed into the house.

Yarl's mother had sent him to pick up his twin brothers at about 10 p.m. in the evening, but Yarl accidentally went to Lester's home on N.E. 115th Street rather than the correct address, 115th Terrace.

Instead, Yarl testified that Lester opened his front door, said “Don’t come here ever again,” and shot him twice. Yarl was hit on top of his left eye and in his upper right arm.

Pool / KMBC Ralph Yarl takes the stand on August 31, 2023, in a preliminary hearing for Andrew Lester, the white Kansas City man who shot him in April.

Prosecutors played a recording of the 911 call that Lester made that night, where Lester can be heard telling police that someone rang his “damn doorbell.” He then told police, “He wanted in my house but I shot him.” Lester described the person at his door as a 6-foot-tall Black man.

According to his family, Yarl is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

When asked by Lester’s attorney if it was understandable that Lester is an old man who was scared by the stranger at his door, Yarl answered “yes.”

Lester faces an arraignment on September 20. He previously pleaded not guilty and remains free on a $200,000 bond.

In May, after a motion from the defense team, a judge sealed the case from the public due to its high-profile nature, saying that it's cast Lester in a "negative light." Lester's lawyer, Steven Salmon, said his client has been driven from his home and faces multiple health problems.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson opposed the seal, as did Yarl's family.

The shooting of Yarl — after which prosecutors waited four days to charge Lester — sparked a national outcry and protests in Kansas City.

Thompson said he did not file hate crime charges, although he believes the case has a "racial component," because Missouri's hate crime laws are less severe than the two felonies Lester already faces.

Pool / KMBC Andrew Lester at a preliminary hearing on August 31, 2023, for the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl has slowly recovered from his injuries, and is planning ahead to touring colleges. However, his mother told KCUR's Up To Date that Yarl has to "look over his shoulder everywhere he goes."

"This kid is like, ‘Can I please have a normal senior year? Can I please graduate like maybe a normal person? Can I have just some normalcy in this life?’”

This is a developing story and will be updated.