What does ‘Midwest culture’ mean to you? We want to hear from you

Harvest Public Media | By Elizabeth Rembert
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST
A huge sign with a blue ribbon and the words "Greetings from the Iowa State Fair." Fair goers have their pictures taken in front of a massive sign at the Iowa State Fair in August 2015.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Fair goers have their picture taken in front of a massive sign at the Iowa State Fair in August 2015.

When do you feel the most Midwestern? Is it when you’re in the third hour of a goodbye, when you pair chili with cinnamon rolls or when you catch yourself saying “It would be nice out if it wasn’t for the wind.” We want to hear your thoughts.

A recent poll by the Middle West Review asked people in 22 states if they consider themselves Midwesterners, in what the research journal calls the “largest-ever study on who considers themselves to be Midwesterners.”

Researchers asked ten questions, including "Do you consider yourself a Midwesterner?" This map shows the percentage of respondents in each state who said, "Yes."
The Middle West Review
/
Provided
Researchers asked ten questions, including "Do you consider yourself a Midwesterner?" This map shows the percentage of respondents in each state who said, "Yes."

Now we’re asking — what does it mean to be a part of the Midwest?

Harvest Public Media reporter Elizabeth Rembert is working on a story to answer that question and wants to hear from you.

What does it mean to you to be a Midwesterner? What makes up Midwest culture? Is it the food, the friendliness, people saying “ope” when they’re surprised?

Call 402-470-6469 and leave a voicemail with your thoughts or tell us below. Your input may be included in a story!
Elizabeth Rembert
Elizabeth Rembert reports on agriculture out of Nebraska for Harvest Public Media.
Elizabeth Rembert
