Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.

Kansas City snowstorm leaves 45,000 Evergy customers without power

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:38 AM CST
A man works outside near a blue and white car. He is wearing warm-weather clothing while scraping snow off the car's windshield. Lots of snow can be seen covering the ground and tree branches behind him.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Evergy reported nearly 1,400 separate outages in Kansas and Missouri as of Tuesday morning due to winter storms and high winds.

This story will be updated.

Evergy reported 44,929 customers without power and 1,398 separate outages as of 11:30 on Tuesday morning, stretching east to Sedalia and west to Hutchinson.

The Kansas City area saw overnight snowfall of at least 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service,and another 1-2 inches were expected Tuesday.

The power company said high winds in excess of 50 miles per hour were the primary cause of overnight and early morning outages.

Outdoors photo showing snow-covered grounds separated by a plowed street. In the foreground there is a tree branch covered in snow. In background a person is seen walking in the snow.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A pedestrian walks along Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday morning where surrounded by trees heavy with snow-covered branches.

Additional households had lost power, but got it restored — Evergy said more than 36,000 customers had been reconnected as of Tuesday late morning, but poor road conditions and ongoing snow were slowing the restoration process.

"We don't yet have an estimate for when power will be fully restored because the storm is still moving through the service area and we are assessing damage as crews restore power," the company said on its website.

A large pile of snow is seen on a city street. Two heavy equipment vehicles with plows can be seen pushing snow toward the pile.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3
Crews work in Country Club Plaza early Tuesday morning to clear the streets.

Kansas City residents can park their cars in municipal garages for free until 2 p.m. Wednesday to keep them sheltered from the storm. The city has also shifted its trash pickup. City crews will not collect any waste Tuesday, and will instead bump each route back one day.

News Winterwinter stormsnowEnergyEvergy
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
