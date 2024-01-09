Kansas City snowstorm leaves 45,000 Evergy customers without power

This story will be updated.

Evergy reported 44,929 customers without power and 1,398 separate outages as of 11:30 on Tuesday morning, stretching east to Sedalia and west to Hutchinson.

The Kansas City area saw overnight snowfall of at least 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service,and another 1-2 inches were expected Tuesday.

The power company said high winds in excess of 50 miles per hour were the primary cause of overnight and early morning outages.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A pedestrian walks along Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday morning where surrounded by trees heavy with snow-covered branches.

Additional households had lost power, but got it restored — Evergy said more than 36,000 customers had been reconnected as of Tuesday late morning, but poor road conditions and ongoing snow were slowing the restoration process.

"We don't yet have an estimate for when power will be fully restored because the storm is still moving through the service area and we are assessing damage as crews restore power," the company said on its website.

Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3 Crews work in Country Club Plaza early Tuesday morning to clear the streets.

Kansas City residents can park their cars in municipal garages for free until 2 p.m. Wednesday to keep them sheltered from the storm. The city has also shifted its trash pickup. City crews will not collect any waste Tuesday, and will instead bump each route back one day.