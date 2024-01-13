Stay warm, Kansas City. Here’s where you can take shelter during this winter storm

The Kansas City metro area is under a wind chill warning until Tuesday, January 16 as northwest winds bring arctic air into the region. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, in addition to ice and up to two inches of snow. For those outside, the wind chill could make forecasted temperatures of negative-10 degrees on Sunday and negative-8 degrees on Monday feel like negative-35 degrees in some areas.

After about six inches of snowfall earlier in the week and another storm on Friday, the negative temperatures aren’t providing any relief. The arctic air mass could bring record-breaking cold to the region.

Local officials and health care experts urge people to stay inside and keep warm, or risk frostbite. Nevertheless, Chiefs fans plan to brave the extreme cold and dangerous conditions to watch the team’s first-round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

People who have nowhere to go or cannot get inside during the cold can find refuge at city shelters and community centers that will operate as warming places during the day.

As part of Kansas City, Missouri’s Zero KC plan to end homelessness, the city has an extreme weather plan that adds extra space or opens 10 shelters when it gets this cold. Together, these shelters are adding capacity for 450 people on top of their regular space.

Here are some places open to the public during the bitter cold:

Jackson County

Kansas City, Missouri, shelters open overnight:

City officials recommend checking in at Hope City, Hope Faith, True Light or Unity Southeast before dropping in at any of the shelters listed below. Those organizations will direct people to the shelter with space available that best suits their needs.

Kansas City, Missouri, community centers (open during normal business hours):

Eastern Jackson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County shelters open overnight:

KCK Cold Weather Shelter at Crosslines, 550 State Avenue

Wyandotte County warming centers (open during normal business hours):

Johnson County

Johnson County shelters open overnight:

Project 10/20, 9400 Pflumm Road

Johnson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):