Stay warm, Kansas City. Here’s where you can take shelter during this winter storm
Due to the extreme cold, Kansas City, Missouri, activated its emergency cold weather plan. Ten shelters across the city will add more capacity to their existing space. Other shelters and warming centers around the region will open to keep people warm.
The Kansas City metro area is under a wind chill warning until Tuesday, January 16 as northwest winds bring arctic air into the region. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, in addition to ice and up to two inches of snow. For those outside, the wind chill could make forecasted temperatures of negative-10 degrees on Sunday and negative-8 degrees on Monday feel like negative-35 degrees in some areas.
After about six inches of snowfall earlier in the week and another storm on Friday, the negative temperatures aren’t providing any relief. The arctic air mass could bring record-breaking cold to the region.
Local officials and health care experts urge people to stay inside and keep warm, or risk frostbite. Nevertheless, Chiefs fans plan to brave the extreme cold and dangerous conditions to watch the team’s first-round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
People who have nowhere to go or cannot get inside during the cold can find refuge at city shelters and community centers that will operate as warming places during the day.
As part of Kansas City, Missouri’s Zero KC plan to end homelessness, the city has an extreme weather plan that adds extra space or opens 10 shelters when it gets this cold. Together, these shelters are adding capacity for 450 people on top of their regular space.
Here are some places open to the public during the bitter cold:
Jackson County
Kansas City, Missouri, shelters open overnight:
City officials recommend checking in at Hope City, Hope Faith, True Light or Unity Southeast before dropping in at any of the shelters listed below. Those organizations will direct people to the shelter with space available that best suits their needs.
- City Union Mission Men’s Shelter, 1108 East 10th Street
- City Union Mission Women’s Shelter, 1310 Wabash Avenue
- Heartland referral-based only. Access points at Hope Faith and Hope City
- Hope City, 5101 East 24th Street
- Hope Faith, 705 Virginia Avenue
- Shelter KC Men’s Center, 1520 Cherry Street
- Shelter KC Women’s Center, 2611 East 11th Streett
- True Light, 712 East 31st Street
- Unity Southeast, 3421 East Meyer Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri, community centers (open during normal business hours):
- Kansas City Public Library locations
- Garrison Community Center, 1124 East 5th Street
- Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way
- Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road
- Kansas City North Community Center, 3930 Northeast Antioch Road
- Line Creek Community Center, 5940 Northwest Waukomis Drive
- Marlborough Community Center, 8200 The Paseo Boulevard
- Mary Williams-Neal Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
- Southeast Community Center, 4201 East 63rd Street
- Tony Aguirre Community Center, 2050 West Pennway Street
- Westport Roanoke Community Center, 3601 Roanoke Road
Eastern Jackson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):
- Roger T. Sermon Community Center, open Saturday only, 210 North Dodgion Avenue
- Gamber Community Center, 4 Southeast Independence Avenue
- Longview Community Center, 3801 Southwest Longview Road
- J. Thomas Lovell Jr. Community Center at Legacy Park, 901 Northeast Bluestem Drive
- Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 Northeast Mock Avenue
- Vesper Hall, 400 Northwest Vesper Street
- Mid-Continent Public Library locations
Wyandotte County
Wyandotte County shelters open overnight:
- KCK Cold Weather Shelter at Crosslines, 550 State Avenue
Wyandotte County warming centers (open during normal business hours):
- Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library locations
- Armourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Avenue
- Beatrice L. Lee Community Center, 1210 North 10th Street
- Bethany Community Center, 1120 Central Avenue
- Bonner Springs Community Center, 200 East 3rd Street
- Eisenhower Community Center, 2901 North 72nd Street
- Frank Williams Outreach Center, 1201 North 7th Street
- Joe E Amayo Argentine Community Center, 2810 Metropolitan Avenue
- Kensington Community Center, 2900 State Avenue
- Providence YMCA/Ball Family Center, 8601 Parallel Parkway
- Willa Gill Center, 645 Nebraska Avenue
Johnson County
Johnson County shelters open overnight:
- Project 10/20, 9400 Pflumm Road
Johnson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):
- Johnson County Library locations
- Salvation Army, 420 East Santa Fe Street