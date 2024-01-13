© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Stay warm, Kansas City. Here’s where you can take shelter during this winter storm

KCUR | authorBy Savannah Hawley-Bates
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Outdoors photo showing snow-covered grounds separated by a plowed street. In the foreground there is a tree branch covered in snow. In background a person is seen walking in the snow.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A pedestrian walks along Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday morning where surrounded by trees heavy with snow-covered branches.

Due to the extreme cold, Kansas City, Missouri, activated its emergency cold weather plan. Ten shelters across the city will add more capacity to their existing space. Other shelters and warming centers around the region will open to keep people warm.

The Kansas City metro area is under a wind chill warning until Tuesday, January 16 as northwest winds bring arctic air into the region. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, in addition to ice and up to two inches of snow. For those outside, the wind chill could make forecasted temperatures of negative-10 degrees on Sunday and negative-8 degrees on Monday feel like negative-35 degrees in some areas.

After about six inches of snowfall earlier in the week and another storm on Friday, the negative temperatures aren’t providing any relief. The arctic air mass could bring record-breaking cold to the region.

Local officials and health care experts urge people to stay inside and keep warm, or risk frostbite. Nevertheless, Chiefs fans plan to brave the extreme cold and dangerous conditions to watch the team’s first-round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

People who have nowhere to go or cannot get inside during the cold can find refuge at city shelters and community centers that will operate as warming places during the day.

As part of Kansas City, Missouri’s Zero KC plan to end homelessness, the city has an extreme weather plan that adds extra space or opens 10 shelters when it gets this cold. Together, these shelters are adding capacity for 450 people on top of their regular space.

Here are some places open to the public during the bitter cold:

Jackson County

Kansas City, Missouri, shelters open overnight:

City officials recommend checking in at Hope City, Hope Faith, True Light or Unity Southeast before dropping in at any of the shelters listed below. Those organizations will direct people to the shelter with space available that best suits their needs.

Kansas City, Missouri, community centers (open during normal business hours):

Eastern Jackson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County shelters open overnight:

Wyandotte County warming centers (open during normal business hours):

Johnson County

Johnson County shelters open overnight:

Johnson County warming centers (open during normal business hours):
Savannah Hawley-Bates
When news breaks, it can be easy to rely on officials and people in power to get information fast. As KCUR’s general assignment and breaking news reporter, I want to bring you the human faces of the day’s biggest stories. Whether it’s a local shop owner or a worker on the picket line, I want to give you the stories of the real people who are driving change in the Kansas City area. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @savannahhawley.
