Kansas City vigil will honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan, mother and radio DJ killed in Chiefs parade shooting

The Kansas City community is hosting a vigil Thursday night in support of victims from the mass shooting at the Super Bowl victory rally.

The event will also mourn the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Shawnee mother of two and beloved radio DJ who was killed during the shooting.

Community members, KC 360 and KC Common Good are hosting the event at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Skywalk Memorial Park, 2401 Gillham Road.

The vigil is open to the public “to come together and pray for those who are still fighting for their lives, lost a life and impacted by yesterday’s tragic events,” according to a press release.

Police say 22 other people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting, which occurred around 2 p.m. in an area just west of Union Station shortly after the team’s rally on stage ended.

KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the post reads.

Lopez-Galvan, also known as Lisa G, co-hosted A Taste of Tejano, a radio show on KKFI.

The show “plays the best Tejano music north of Texas,” and aired weekly on Tuesday nights from 8-10 p.m., according to KKFI’s website.

Joe Arce, publisher of Kansas City Hispanic News, said he had known Lopez-Galvan since she was a teenager.

“Her father, who happened to be a mariachi performer, he taught her the love for mariachi music and for other types of Latino music, including Tejano,” Arce told the Johnson County Post. “And that was one of her passions was Tejano music. You could catch her from time to time singing along with certain songs that she really enjoyed.”

Lopez-Galvan went to school at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park.

Beto Lopez Sr., Lopez-Galvan’s father, is also in the music industry, according to Kansas City Hispanic News. Her brother, J. Beto Lopez, is the president and chief executive officer of Guadalupe Centers, Inc., a Latino social services nonprofit in Kansas City , the Kansas City Star reports.

“She just really enjoyed life and she had a big heart,” Arce told the Post. “She gave to the community in different ways, from time to time, especially fundraisers. She participated with many, many fundraisers where someone was in need of some funds to help them maybe get through a situation, maybe somebody that needed help to pay some doctor bills or something. She was able to DJ for them and to raise those dollars, and gave her time.”

Several of Lopez-Galvan’s loved ones and fellow community members took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to share memories, as well as thoughts and prayers.

“Such a beautiful day ruined by such ignorance,” one friend wrote. “My heart breaks for my dear friend and her family.”

“It’s always the innocent ones that get hurt or pass away,” another wrote. “A great person was taken today and she was a good friend.”

“You were the best softball coach a kid could have,” another person wrote.

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.