Kansas City residents look for partial solar eclipse thrill: 'I haven't seen one in 45 years!'

This story will be updated.

Mark Campbell and his family traveled from Overland Park to Vincennes, Indiana to catch the total solar eclipse.

"Very temperate, clear skies, only high cirrus clouds in the skies," he told KCUR'stexting exchange. "We are ready and excited!"

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Crowd at Legacy Park in Lee's Summit, Missouri, view the partial eclipse around 1:50 pm. on April 8, 2024.

People on both sides of the state line seized their opportunity to catch totality by traveling to Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Illinois. One Wichita astronomer is headed to Austin, Texas with his wife, and Carbondale, Illinois is flooded with solar enthusiasts hoping for clear skies.

"Traveled to Wimberley, Texas, to see the totality!" was another text Monday morning. "Took my 2 kids out of school. We saw the totality in Kearney, Missouri, in 2017 and it's important to witness these things when you can because it's rare!"

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Bob Riddle, an amateur astronomer with the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, shows an image on his phone that comes from a digital telescope he is using to track the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Thousands more in Kansas City fanned out across the metro Monday, hoping to experience a veil of darkness in the middle of the afternoon.

At the amphitheater in Legacy Park in Lee's Summit, more than 200 people showed up for a watch party.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Lee’s Summit resident Darryl Janes gets an early peek at the eclipse as the moon starts to cover the sun around 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City is just outside the so-called "path of totality," in which the sun is completely covered by the moon, temperatures fall and animals freak out when it turns dark.

Angela Elam, 67, went to the Baker Wetlands in Lawrence, Kansas, to experience the eclipse, "listening to birds, bees and frogs, waiting to see if they go quiet."

After the eclipse was over, we asked if they did. "Not really," they said. "The bees kept buzzing around the beehive. The birds and frogs got a little quieter but didn't go silent. It just didn't get dark enough, but it was still nice to take the moment during the day to just watch and listen to the natural world."

But the temperature did drop noticeably as the moon covered the sun, and colors looked strange as the eclipse dimmed red color wavelengths and brought out greens.

"Viewing from work (KC Zoo) and school," we also heard. "Wish we could have traveled. Important to us bc we are a STEM loving family with a special interest in astronomy. We are excited!"

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Bob Jones from Lee’s Summit takes a photo of the eclipse using a solar filter over his phone at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8.

North America has been spoiled with two solar eclipses close together — the last one was in 2017 — but it will be another 20 years until eclipse fans get the chance to see another eclipse over the continental U.S.

"It's not complete totality that we're witnessing, but the setting at the lake is (still) lovely," Mark Winkler texted us from Stockton, Missouri moments after the eclipse was over. "We're putting our sailboat back in the water."

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Bob Riddle, an amateur astronomer with the Astronomical Society of Kansas City sets up a telescope so it projects the eclipse Monday afternoon at Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Whether you make it to the path of totality or not, it's essential to be safe as you take in the celestial event. Wear safe eclipse glasses, use your phone camera wisely and prepare your pets.