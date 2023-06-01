-
Voters in the 6th District, which includes the Country Club Plaza, Brookside and Waldo, will choose between Dan Tarwater and Johnathan Duncan to fill the open seat during the June 20 general election.
There are several ways tenants can learn more about the apartments where they live and their landlord — including how many complaints other tenants have filed with the city.
As the 16-year-old recovers at home and the alleged shooter, Andrew D. Lester, awaits trial after pleading not guilty to two felony charges, a diverse group of residents showed up this week to protests. The case has reignited anger about race, guns and policing.
Many Kansas City metro residents are still not convinced that what put into their recycle bins ends up actually recycled. According to the Department of Public Works, this lack of confidence is one of the reasons why usage of recycling services has declined in recent years.
Missouri's municipal election day is April 4, 2023, less than a month away. Thousands of residents will vote in general and primary elections to choose who represents them in their city governments. Here's a list of opportunities to meet some of the candidates running in these races.