After child fentanyl deaths, Missouri social services director plans investigation changes

A report detailing child fentanyl deaths will prompt changes in how Missouri child abuse investigators handle the discovery of the dangerous drug, said Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell.

“These are problems that we want to rip the Band Aid off and not try to run from or try to paper over,” Knodell said. ”Let's have candid, uncomfortable conversations, so that we'll get better results for the children in Missouri.”

Knodell convened a group of state government officials, health care workers, law enforcement officials and child welfare officers to study child fentanyl deaths after a report came out last year showing that 20 kids under the age of 5 died of overdoses in 2022.

The group found that investigators either failed to adequately examine whether a parent was taking fentanyl or, in some cases, didn’t do enough to remove a child from a home after a mother and child tested positive for the drug in a hospital.

“I was shocked by the severity of these cases that led to the fatalities,” said Jessica Seitz of the Missouri Network Against Child Abuse. “I can reinforce over and over that the Children's Division isn't the only party responsible for child safety in our state. Law enforcement, the juvenile office, there are multiple disciplines responsible for investigating child abuse. But those parties have to be engaged and involved.”

Some of the recommendations include a more rigorous training regimen for investigators on how to spot fentanyl and to treat the discovery of the drug as an imminent danger where law enforcement and juvenile officers get involved.

“This is a grave risk to the child,” Knodell said. “It must be reacted to that way.”

The report comes amid several years of turmoil at the Children's Division. Employee turnover, including in St. Louis’ office, produced a large backlog of cases and saddled investigators with unmanageable workloads. In the past year, hiring in St. Louis picked up and Children’s Division Director Darrell Missey says cases that have been open for longer than 45 days are starting to be closed.

Missey said last year the staffing problems in St. Louis led to triaging, where cases in which a child is in imminent danger are put on the front burner above certain neglect cases. Knodell said fentanyl needs to be looked at as “a greater danger than perhaps other substances just given its lethal nature.”

“You look at neglect situations, the risk of fentanyl is screaming red hot as far from where I sit,” he said.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, during the first day of the legislative session at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Bolstering pay

Child welfare advocates have raised alarm around the salaries of investigators.

Currently, investigators have a starting salary of around $43,000 a year. That will go up to around $44,000 based on a 3.2% increase in this year’s budget. While legislators from both parties expressed interest in boosting pay more, neither the House nor the Senate’s version of the budget went farther.

Missouri’s starting salary is far below many other states. Illinois’ child abuse investigators starting salaries are around $72,000.

“Moving forward, I hope that we'll continue to see an upward trajectory for Children's Division team members, and hopefully it’s significant,” Knodell said.

State Rep. Keri Ingle, a Lee’s Summit Democrat who unsuccessfully sought a raise for Children’s Division employees, said she was disappointed that both the legislature and the governor’s office weren’t pushing for higher raises for investigators.

She noted that prior efforts to boost salaries from legislators fell victim to Gov. Mike Parson’s line item veto. Parson, for the most part, sought state employee pay increases that are relatively standardized across the board.

“This is absolutely what I expected,” Ingle said. “It's not currently a focus of the legislature. It should be, but it's not. And even though we've heard from DSS the concern with the lack of investigators, and we've heard that pay is the primary issue with being able to recruit and retain them, it still hasn't been an effective motivator to change the hearts and minds of the people crafting the budget.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Parson said, “We believe we have a good plan in place for our state employees.”

St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg contributed to this report.

