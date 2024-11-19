Jackson County bans guns for people 21 and under, as legislators override veto

The Jackson County Legislature on Monday rejected a veto by County Executive Frank White on a bill that would put restrictions on firearm use by young people.

The measure, which bars the purchase, possession or transfer of weapons by people 21-years-old and younger, was brought back on a 7-2 vote. There are some exemptions in the bill, allowing people 21-and-under to have a weapon where they live, at their business or on any property that is under their control.

County Legislator Manny Abarca, who was caught in Union Station with his then-five-year-old daughter during the Super Bowl parade shootings, said the bill is needed to fight the rash of violence this summer by armed teens. He also pointed to the murder of Irish chef Shaun Brady in August.

“The least we can do is implement common-sense protections to prevent such devastating incidents from happening again,” Abarca said in a press release. “This ordinance is a necessary step to enhance public safety and protect our youth.”

White vetoed the bill last week, saying state law clearly bans passage of any local gun laws and he feared a lawsuit.

He issued a statement late Monday saying passage of the bill was "a disappointing moment for our residents."

"While I respect the legislative process, this ordinance does not meet legal standards set by state and federal law, and we fully expect that it will be challenged in court," White said. "Regrettably, this will mean that taxpayer dollars are spent defending an ordinance that has little chance of being upheld."

White said he is not reluctant to challenge the state on public safety issues, like when he supported Jackson County joining forces to fight the Second Amendment Act, a 2021 law that prevented law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws. It was found unconstitutional by a federal judge last year.

Abarca also recently fought for passage of a bill that establishes a county Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Solutions, which he hopes will look at root causes of the problem and develop proactive solutions. The office will be funded by revenue from the recently-enacted marijuana sales tax.

