‘Chimp Crazy’ Missouri zoo owner should face criminal contempt charges, federal judge says

Tonia Haddix — the subject of HBO’s docuseries “ Chimp Crazy ” — should be held in criminal contempt of court for violating numerous judicial orders, according to a new order from the federal judge overseeing the case.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry said in an order on Friday that Haddix, who’s been embroiled in a legal battle with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for the past four years over her seven chimpanzees, should face charges from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

“[D]efendant Tonia Haddix has violated numerous orders of this Court and seeks to make a mockery of the rule of law by admitting and boasting on television, on the internet, and on other means of public communications, about her violations of the Court’s orders; she continues to publicize her acts of contempt; and she seeks to profit from her acts of contempt,” the judge wrote.

Perry’s order comes after PETA, the animal rights group, filed a motion two weeks ago.

Haddix failed to comply with court-ordered obligations reached in a consent decree with PETA, Perry wrote. Among other things, the former St. Louis nurse who now lives in the Ozarks, did the following, according to the order:

Falsely claimed one of the seven chimpanzees died, as well as sedated and moved the chimp in conflict with the decree.

Allowed a previous court proceeding on Jan. 4, 2022, to be recorded by the documentary film crew, which ran contrary to the judge’s order.

Notified the film crew of the time and transfer of the chimpanzees, which defied another court order.

Publicized her past contempt and encouraged others to broadcast it.

“It is clear to the Court that Haddix intends to continue bragging to the world about her previous contempt of this Court, and that she will not stop until serious consequences are imposed,” Perry wrote. “Her flagrant past violations warrant an order of criminal contempt.”

If the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District, which is based in St. Louis, declines to prosecute, the court will appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt, the order states.

Perry set a Dec. 16 deadline for the U.S. attorney’s office, whose spokesman said it doesn't comment on investigations.

Haddix declined to comment Monday, and her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio