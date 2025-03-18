'Suspicious' Cybertruck fires at Kansas City Tesla dealership under federal investigation

Federal agents and local police are investigating a fire that damaged two Tesla Cybertrucks at the dealership on State Line Road near 103rd Street.

"The fire involved in the incident is suspicious in nature," ATF spokesman John Ham said in a statement Tuesday morning.

FBI agents also joined Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson detectives as they investigate the late Monday night incident.

"A KCPD officer was in the area when he observed smoke coming from a Cybertruck parked in the Tesla parking lot," according to the KCPD Patrol Bureau report.

The officer tried to extinguish the fire but it spread to a second Cybertruck, at which point the officer called in the fire department.

After the fire was controlled, "the vehicles were covered with a fire blanket to prevent reignition," the Kansas City Fire Department said in a statement.

The dealership manager did not provide a comment Tuesday morning.

This is the latest incident in a string of attacks on Tesla cars and dealerships. "Similar incidents have occurred in several states," according to the ATF statement.

Tuesday morning, multiple cars were set on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, according to KSNV in Las Vegas.

Near San Diego, authorities found multiple cars with swastikas spray-painted on them, as well as several windows of the dealership building spray-painted with swastikas and profanity, KUSI reported.

An Oregon man was arrested last week for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting at the dealership on two separate occasions, according to KOIN.

On top of all of this, the cost of insuring a Tesla could surge as people take out their anger on Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency-led firing of thousands of federal workers.