© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood will graduate thousands more soldiers from basic training

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published August 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Military members stand in formation at Fort Leonard Wood in the Ozarks. The Army exceeded recruitment goals, and that means more soldiers will do their basic training at Fort Leonard Wood this year — an additional 4,000 recruits will start their military careers at the Missouri base.
Cpl. Jesse Gonzales
/
Fort Leonard Wood
Military members stand in formation at Fort Leonard Wood in the Ozarks. The Army exceeded recruitment goals, and that means more soldiers will do their basic training at Fort Leonard Wood this year — an additional 4,000 recruits will start their military careers at the Missouri base.

An increase in Army recruitment and enlistment has led to five more basic combat training companies at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and a 30% increase in soldiers training there.

The Army has surpassed its goals for recruiting new soldiers, and that means more enlistees will be training at Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood.

The Army added 10 new basic training companies over the past several months. Five of them are at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and five of them are at Fort Leonard Wood.

That will increase the number of soldiers going through basic combat training at the post by 30%, to 18,000 this year.

Fort Leonard Wood was built in 1940 to train troops for World War II. It has been one of the Army's basic training locations ever since.

"Just like we did in the early 1940s for the divisions going overseas, we're continuing to do that basic combat combat training mission now," said Brig. Gen. Bradley Leonard, deputy commander at Fort Leonard Wood.

The expansion means there will be other positions added to the post's staff. Sixteen drill sergeants and 11 other personnel will take on the bulk of the added training capacity.

Defunded, but not defeated
KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it.
Donate now

The economic impact will include 20 more graduation ceremonies each year, which often attract family and friends of the graduates from all over the country.

Missouri's congressional representatives are hoping the larger basic training classes will lead to more financial investment at the facility, including for training areas, housing and infrastructure.

"These investments are just a down payment on ensuring that Fort Leonard Wood remains a pillar of our military training and preparedness for generations to come," said U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, R-Cass County.

Military recruitment declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the Army missed its recruiting goal by about 25%, or 15,000 soldiers. Numbers rebounded by September 2024, and all branches of the military met their recruitment goals. The numbers have increased since then.


Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
News Fort Leonard WoodarmymilitaryU.S. MilitaryMark Alford
Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan Ahl reports from the Rolla Bureau for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jonathan Ahl
Crysta Henthorne
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR