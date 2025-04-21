© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Pope Francis has died. Read about his life and legacy

By Rachel Treisman
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT
Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at age 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis was the first non-European pope in more than a millennium, and one of the most popular pontiffs in decades.

The son of Italian immigrants, Jorge Bergoglio was born in Buenos Aires and was proud of his Argentine heritage.

Bergoglio set many precedents: the first Jesuit pope, the first pope to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi, and the first pope from the global south.

On his election in 2013 — after the surprise resignation of Benedict XVI — he broke with tradition, opting to live in a Vatican hotel rather than the opulent papal quarters.

Francis cleaned up Vatican finances, long tainted by corruption.

 He created a kitchen cabinet of nine cardinals to help reform a dysfunctional bureaucracy.

Francis' staunch environmentalism and critique of laissez-faire capitalism met with vehement opposition from conservatives within and outside the catholic church.

A master at blending the spiritual and the political, Francis emerged as a daring, independent broker on the global stage.

Read his full obituary here.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
