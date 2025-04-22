KCPD agrees to pay millions to family of Cameron Lamb, Black man killed by white detective

The mother of Cameron Lamb, the Black man shot to death by a white Kansas City police detective in 2019, has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the Board of Police Commissioners.

In federal court documents filed Tuesday, Lamb’s mother Laurie Bey, along with the mothers of Lamb’s three children, settled the civil rights lawsuit for $4.1 million.

Bey sued the board in 2021 for $10 million.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips ruled that Eric DeValkenaere, the former KCPD detective, violated Lamb’s Fourth Amendment rights when he entered Lamb’s property without a warrant or other legal reason.

DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Lamb.

In March 2022, DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison , though Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence just before leaving office in December.

"Cameron Lamb’s family has suffered an immeasurable loss," a KCPD spokesperson said in a statement. "This settlement resolves all legal claims and we hope it provides some measure of solace. We are grateful we were able to come to a mutually agreeable resolution."

The settlement includes millions in attorney fees and legal expenses.