KCPD agrees to pay millions to family of Cameron Lamb, Black man killed by white detective

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:22 PM CDT
Cameron Lamb's mother, Laurie Bey, and her husband, Aqil Bey, speak outside the Jackson County Courthouse on March 4, 2022, following the sentencing of Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Cameron Lamb's mother, Laurie Bey, and her husband, Aqil Bey, speak outside the Jackson County Courthouse on March 4, 2022, following the sentencing of Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere. On Tuesday, Lamb's mother settled a civil rights lawsuit with the Board of Police Commissioners for $4.1 million.

Cameron Lamb's mother settled her lawsuit over then-KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere's 2021 shooting of her son for $4.1 million. Money will also go to the mothers of Lamb's children.

The mother of Cameron Lamb, the Black man shot to death by a white Kansas City police detective in 2019, has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the Board of Police Commissioners.

In federal court documents filed Tuesday, Lamb’s mother Laurie Bey, along with the mothers of Lamb’s three children, settled the civil rights lawsuit for $4.1 million.

Bey sued the board in 2021 for $10 million.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips ruled that Eric DeValkenaere, the former KCPD detective, violated Lamb’s Fourth Amendment rights when he entered Lamb’s property without a warrant or other legal reason.

DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Lamb.

In March 2022, DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison, though Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence just before leaving office in December.

"Cameron Lamb’s family has suffered an immeasurable loss," a KCPD spokesperson said in a statement. "This settlement resolves all legal claims and we hope it provides some measure of solace. We are grateful we were able to come to a mutually agreeable resolution."

The settlement includes millions in attorney fees and legal expenses.

Tags
News kcpdKansas City Police DepartmentPolice shootingsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)police
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
