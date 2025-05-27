Missouri governor asks Trump to approve federal aid for tornado victims

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe on Sunday sent a major disaster declaration request to President Donald Trump for the May 16 tornado that ripped through the St. Louis area — a move that could unlock federal aid to thousands of people throughout the region.

Kehoe sent the individual aid request to Trump for St. Louis and St. Louis County, which suffered massive damage from the tornado. He also asked for a disaster declaration for six southeastern Missouri counties affected by severe weather on the same day: Cape Girardeau, Iron, Wayne, Scott, New Madrid and Stoddard.

If Trump approves Kehoe's request, people with tornado-related expenses could apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for housing, health care and transportation-related aid. An approval could also lead to help from the Small Business Administration for businesses that the storm affected.

"Just as our first responders, citizens, and faith-based and volunteer organizations have responded with great dispatch and compassion, our state and local emergency management teams have quickly assessed and documented the overwhelming destruction of the May 16 severe storms. It is abundantly clear that Missouri families need rapid federal assistance to rebuild homes and lives, and to continue moving forward," Kehoe said in a statement Sunday. "We are requesting federal assistance to quickly get desperately needed funds flowing to individuals and families as we prepare to document the need for federal assistance to remove debris and repair damaged infrastructure in the days ahead."

Kehoe added that FEMA officials will be embarking on preliminary damage assessments this week so the state could tap into FEMA's governmental assistance program. Those funds could go to reimburse governments for overtime-related expenses and to repair damaged public buildings.

Based on precedent, it's usually taken six to eight weeks between when a disaster occurred and when a president approved a disaster declaration request. Trump approved Kehoe's major disaster declaration request last week for storms that occurred in the state in March and April. President Joe Biden often approved disaster declaration requests on a similar timeline, as when he signed off on one from then-Gov. Mike Parson for early November 2024 storms on Jan. 1, 2025.

But there is recent precedent for a president signing off on a request sooner. In 2022, Biden approved a major disaster declaration request from Parson for flooding in the St. Louis region about two weeks after that disaster damaged scores of homes. Biden also approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky for a Dec. 10, 2021, tornado on Dec. 12 , 2021.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help Take a stand for local journalism.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell and Sen. Eric Schmitt told reporters on Friday they would be pushing for Trump to approve aid quickly. Bell, D-St. Louis County, said that even though FEMA officials make recommendations, Trump has the discretion about whether to approve or deny a disaster declaration request.

"The president has that discretion, and that's why it's important that we, on our end, are working together, Democrats and Republicans, to make that case," said Bell, who added he has no doubt that the May 16 tornado crosses all thresholds for individual and public assistance. "We have to have a unified front to pressure the administration to do the right thing."

Roughly 5,000 buildings in the St. Louis area were destroyed or damaged by what the National Weather Service confirmed as an EF3 tornado, with wind speeds estimated to be between 136 mph and 165 mph.

How individual aid could help

If Trump approves Kehoe's request, individuals can apply to FEMA for a number of different types of help, including :

Rental assistance for people who were displaced from their homes.

Reimbursements for people staying at hotels or motels.

Home repair or home replacement.

Child care-related expenses.

Medical or dental bills stemming from the tornado.

Personal property replacement, such as for home furnishings or computers.

Transportation repair or replacement if a vehicle was damaged or destroyed.

Anyone planning to apply for aid is encouraged to take photos of their damaged property. Tornado victims who have homeowners insurance can still receive aid, though the agency won't pay for damages that insurance covers.

"I know the general principle is that any shortfall that's not covered by insurance, up to the stated maximum benefit from FEMA , which it publishes annually, is supposed to be covered," said Evan Mix, a research scientist at the University of Washington.

The maximum benefit this year is $43,600 for housing assistance and $43,600 for other needs.

Are you planning to apply for FEMA individual assistance because of the May 16 tornado? If so, STLPR reporter Jason Rosenbaum wants to talk with you for an upcoming story on the topic. To get in touch with Rosenbaum, e-mail him at jrosenbaum@stlpr.org or send him a direct message on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio