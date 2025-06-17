© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Las Vegas Pete’ Simone, Kansas City mobster who helped run gambling empire, dies at 79

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
A collage shows overlapping newspaper clippings about Peter J. Simone's arrests and alleged criminal involvement, including one that reads "11 bars raided in federal sweep" and another that says "In jail awaiting parole." A smiling picture of Simone is in the middle.
Photo illustration by Madeline Fox
/
KCUR 89.3
Peter "Las Vegas Pete" Simone died June 12, 2025. Simone was known as the underboss for the Kansas City crime family, and served two stints in prison. Images are from the Kansas City Star via the Kansas City Public Library archives and Passantino Bros. Funeral Home

Simone held the underboss spot for 30 years, and ran the Civella crime family’s vast gambling empire in the 1970s.

Peter “Las Vegas Pete” Simone, reputed Kansas City Mafia underboss, gambling kingpin and unindicted co-conspirator in a 1990 mob hit has died. He was 79.

Simone died last Thursday, two days shy of his 80th birthday, from lung cancer.

“Pete spent his 80 years in a way that reflected his core values of loyalty, honor, and friendship,” according to his Passantino Bros. Funeral Home obituary.
Defunded, but not defeated
KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it.
Donate now

Loyalty and honor, however, means something very different to an organized crime investigator.

“If you know anything about the Mafia, the code of ‘omerta,’ you keep your mouth shut. And he always kept his mouth shut,” former Kansas City Police Department mob investigator Gary Jenkins said.

Simone was the underboss in Kansas City’s crime family for three decades, “and made his bones under the Civella brothers in the 1970s managing their vast slate of gambling operations and running travel junkets to Las Vegas (hence the nickname),” according to The Gangster Report.

Simone was the family’s number two under both Nick Civella and his brother Carl "Cork" Civella.

Simone did two stretches in federal prison. He served four years for gambling and money laundering convictions in 1992, and went back to prison in 1999 after violating his parole by meeting with mobsters at local strip clubs and casinos.

Simone was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1990 hit on mob associate Larry Strada. Strada was cooperating with the government’s drug investigation into mobster John Mandacina, and was gunned down in his Gladstone, Missouri driveway.

Although the government connected Simone to the hit, he wasn’t known as an enforcer.

“He never had that reputation at all,” Jenkins, who produces the mob podcast Gangland Wire, told KCUR.

But he wasn’t opposed to murder, Jenkins added.

“He was a kind of a person that didn't mind that somebody had to be killed because that keeps the business going or was a threat to somebody in the family,” he said.

While most of the American Mafia has been decimated by federal prosecutions, a small remnant still runs illegal card games, a sportsbook and video poker in Kansas City. Jenkins said he would see Simone out and about.

“I recognized that he was just having these quiet conversations,” he said. “He's the underboss, the kind of guy that goes out and tells people, okay, this is what's going on.”

Simone remains on the Missouri, Nevada and New Jersey Gaming Commissions' black books that banned him from casinos in all three states.

Corrected: July 8, 2025 at 9:52 AM CDT
A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled the name of Larry Strada. That has been corrected.
Tags
News MafiacrimeNick CivellagamblingKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Police Department
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Crysta Henthorne
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR