Government

-
The police raid on the Marion County Record potentially violated federal law and constitutional rights. It could leave taxpayers covering a big legal settlement.
-
Republicans are pushing Gov. Kelly to eliminate the $300 additional weekly unemployment payments because they say the money makes it harder to fill open jobs.
-
The officer is charged with using excessive force against the teenager, who pleaded ‘I can’t breathe.’
-
Kansas City officials are deliberating who will become the next city manager, overseeing everything from snow removal to the annual budget.
-
Federal authorities say the effort led to over 500 arrests in Kansas City, but that included arrests under other operations. Civil rights leaders were highly critical of it, calling it "undue civilian terror."
-
Currently, only the governor and state auditor are restricted to two consecutive terms in Missouri. Opponents of the Amendment 1 ballot measure say it's a solution in need of a problem.
-
Members of the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee refused to attend Wednesday’s meeting, stalling city business. They’re calling on Teresa Loar to be removed as committee chair.
-
Kansas City, Missouri, Unveils $2.5 Million In Coronavirus Relief For Clay County Businesses And Low-Income HouseholdsMost of the money will go towards supporting small businesses in Clay County, in the form of grants of up to $50,000 each.
-
FAQ: Why Kansas City Doesn't Have 'Local Control' Over Its Police Department And How That Could ChangeChanging who is ultimately responsible for the department’s actions requires support from the Missouri General Assembly or a statewide vote.
-
Most of the cuts will effect higher and K-12 education. The Office of Administration, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Health and Senior Services, and the Department of Social Services will also see cuts in funding.
-
After Years Of Turmoil, Clay County Voters Will Soon Get A Chance To Change The Shape Of Their GovernmentProposition C supporters say changing the form of government will bring needed reform to the county while opponents say the problem is the current commissioners.
-
Lucas plans to enforce his rules, which allows businesses to increase their capacity to 50%, over more restrictive measures announced by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday.
-
City voters have traditionally supported firefighters, but critics worry the city's tax burden is already too high, especially for low-income residents amid the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
-
An estimated 200,000 people could receive coverage if the program was expanded.