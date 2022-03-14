Jonathan AhlReporter, St. Louis Public Radio
Jonathan Ahl reports from Missouri for Harvest Public Media. He also is the Rolla Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio. Before coming to St. Louis Public Radio in November of 2018, Jonathan was the General Manager for Tri States Public Radio in Macomb, Illinois. He previously was the News Director at Iowa Public Radio and before that at WCBU in Peoria, Illinois. Jonathan has also held reporting positions in central Illinois for public radio stations. Jonathan is originally from the Chicago area. He has a B.A. in Music Theory and Composition from Western Illinois University and an M.A. in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield. He is an avid long distance runner, semi-professional saxophonist and die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
Russia is a big exporter of fertilizer and its raw ingredients. As economic sanctions cut off that market, Midwestern farmers are feeling the effects.
Consumers around the world bought more than double the amount of plant-based meat alternatives during the pandemic. That didn’t curb their appetite for the real thing.
The pandemic introduced virtual options for the farm show. On the heels of declining numbers of farmers and technology improvements, some predict an eventual end to the in-person gatherings.
Scientists are running tests in fields around the world to see if basalt rock will work to keep the soil healthy, increase yield and reduce agriculture's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.
Some Midwestern farmers are involved in a research project to help determine how good some agricultural techniques are for the environment, and it may help them take advantage of new attempts to establish a carbon credit trade market.
The issue affects how can fix an iPhone, or whether farmers can tinker with their high-tech agricultural machinery.
In light of more pressure to advance the cause of green energy, the future of the barge industry is unclear, and it could have a major impact on Midwestern rivers.
While president-elect Joe Biden has been under pressure to choose a very diverse and forward-thinking cabinet, he’s gone back in time for his nomination to be Secretary of Agriculture.
A joint effort by federal and state governments to help small meatpacking plants increase their capacity is encountering some bumps.
Farmers are looking closely at what they might be able to expect from four more years of Donald Trump versus a Joe Biden administration, but they aren't finding a lot of solid answers. And any difference may not matter.