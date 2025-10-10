Will Trump send the National Guard to Missouri? Here's where each deployment stands

Updated December 3, 2025 at 3:33 PM CST

President Trump has significantly escalated the use of the National Guard in his second term.

Over the past several months, Trump has suggested or ordered mobilizing Guard troops to nearly a dozen cities — all run by Democratic mayors and in states mostly run by Democratic governors.

The Trump administration has argued the move was necessary to reduce crime, quell protests, or safeguard federal buildings and personnel. Meanwhile, critics have called it a dangerous abuse of power.

So far, in all five cities where Guard personnel have been sent — including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Memphis and Portland, Ore. — the deployments have faced pushback from federal district or state judges who have ruled that the use of troops was unlawful or unnecessary.

Still, the administration has stayed firm on deploying the military for domestic matters — with New Orleans slated as the next city to receive troops.

Here's what to know.

New Orleans: Upcoming

Back in September, Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who is also a staunch supporter of Trump, requested federal assistance to activate up to 1,000 members of the Louisiana National Guard to combat "high crime rates" in New Orleans, Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

This week, while commending Guard members in D.C., Trump said troops will soon arrive to New Orleans.

"Gov. Landry — a great guy, a great governor — he's asked for help in New Orleans. And we're going to go there in a couple of weeks," he said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 1.

Speaking to reporters that same day, Landry said he expects Guard forces to be sent to New Orleans and other cities "in which violent crime is causing citizens not to feel safe in their communities." The governor did not say exactly how many troops will be deployed.

The response from local officials have been mixed. Democratic New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, who will take office in January, asserted that the city has has seen a considerable reduction in crime and accused Trump of targeting blue cities.

While Republican Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Republican Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards have both welcomed the possibility of additional resources to bolster public safety.

"Should troops be stationed in Baton Rouge, I will work to ensure they act in a supportive role rather than a replacement for our local police officers," Edwards said in a statement back in September.

Washington, D.C.: Ongoing

The deployment in D.C. reached a flash point after a gunman opened fire at two Guard members while they were on patrol just blocks from the White House on Thanksgiving eve. One soldier, Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries, while Andrew Wolfe remains in serious condition. The suspect has pleased not guilty to felony murder and assault charges.

In the wake of the attack, Trump ordered an additional 500 troops to the nation's capital, to reinforce the some 2,200 troops already deployed. The Pentagon also announced that every Guard personnel in D.C. will be armed.

The shooting came less than a week after a federal judge ruled that the use of troops in D.C. was unlawful. The judge had issued a block on the operation, but put a pause on her order until Dec. 11 to allow the Trump administration time to appeal, which it did last week.

Trump sent hundreds of Guard members to D.C. on Aug. 11 alleging that the city is experiencing a "crime emergency." Since then, Guard personnel — who are from D.C. and several states — have been largely tasked with patrols and beautification efforts like clearing trash, spreading mulch and pruning trees.

The District of Columbia sued over the troop deployment, accusing the Trump administration of violating the Home Rule Act by mobilizing troops to D.C. without the mayor's consent.

Tennessee: Ongoing

In mid-October, a group of Democratic lawmakers and officials filed a lawsuit in state court against Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee and others, arguing that Memphis did not face a rebellion or invasion, which is the standard for deploying the Tennessee National Guard under the state's constitution.

On Nov. 17, a Tennessee judge sided with the plaintiffs and issued a preliminary injunction on the deployment. That injunction was on hold while the state was given time to appeal, which it filed on Dec. 2.

Troops were activated by Lee, with support from Trump, as part of an effort to tackle crime in Memphis. Guard members are part of a task force that includes other federal agencies and they began patrols on Oct. 10 . Lee previously said troops are in support roles and not tasked with making arrests.

Last month, Memphis Democratic Mayor Paul Young said there were about 150 Guard troops deployed in the city. Although Young has previously questioned the use of the Guard in Memphis, he was not part of the lawsuit against the deployment. Back in September, the Memphis City Council failed to pass a resolution to formally ask the state to not send the Guard.

Illinois: Stalled in court

The Defense Department ordered 200 members of the Texas National Guard in Chicago to return home last month, while the deployment is stalled in the courts.

About 200 members of the Illinois National Guard remain activated in Chicago, but are not allowed to conduct any operations in the city.

Now, all eyes are on the nation's highest court, which the Trump administration has asked to step in and lift the court order blocking the use of troops in Chicago. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the emergency appeal.

On Oct. 4, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mobilized 300 members of the Illinois National Guard to Chicago in an effort to protect ICE facilities and personnel, as well as other federal property. About 200 members of the Texas National Guard were also deployed.

In response, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that the troop deployment was unlawful.

Oregon: Stalled in court

The Defense Department also ordered 200 members of the California National Guard in Portland to return home. The number of Oregon National Guard personnel was also reduced from 200 to 100 — though they are not allowed to conduct any operations.

The move came after weeks of legal wrangling. On Nov. 7, U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut issued a permanent block against sending troops to Portland over anti-ICE protests.

In her order, Immergut wrote that federal action was not justified for the demonstrations in Portland, which she described as mostly peaceful or quickly managed by local law enforcement. The Trump administration has appealed the ruling, member station OPB reported.

The Trump administration on Sept. 28 activated 200 members of the Oregon National Guard for federal duty following protests near an ICE facility in Portland. Oregon and Portland officials sued the Trump administration and later, Immergut granted a temporary restraining order blocking a troop deployment.

A week later, the Trump administration attempted to send the California National Guard to Portland without the approval of California's governor. Immergut temporarily blocked that move ahead of a trial, which began on Oct. 29 and lasted three days.

California: Ongoing but reduced presence

On June 7, Trump mobilized the California National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests over immigration raids in the city — some of which had turned into clashes with local police . In total, some 4,000 guard troops and 700 Marines were deployed. The Pentagon began withdrawing troops in mid-July.

A legal battle has since ensued, with the state of California accusing the Trump administration of exceeding its legal authority by deploying troops without the consent or input of the state's governor.

About 100 guard members remain in California for federal service, according to the U.S. Northern Command.

Next possible cities

In his second term, Trump has suggested sending troops to a handful of more cities, including New York City, Baltimore, San Francisco, Oakland and St. Louis, Mo., citing public safety concerns.

"We want to save these places," Trump said on Sept. 15 after announcing the creation of the anti-crime federal task force in Memphis.

Some Republican-led states have welcomed the support. Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe authorized about 15 members of his state's National Guard to help ICE with "administrative, clerical, and logistical duties," member station STLPR reported. The move came at the request of the Department of Homeland Security and the mission is set to last through September 2026.

NPR's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

