Missouri Sen. Schmitt thinks shutdown can end soon, but opposes health care subsidies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt predicted on Instagram earlier this week that Democrats would come to the table to end the longest government shutdown in American history after Tuesday's elections in New Jersey and Virginia.

But even though Democrats walloped Republicans in many of those off-year elections, the parties remain at loggerheads on a spending plan. The impasse has shut down most government operations, including the distribution of SNAP food aid, and could sharply reduce airline traffic over the weekend.

During a St. Louis on the Air interview on Thursday at his office in Washington, D.C., the Missouri Republican said that a bipartisan contingent of senators is trying to find a way to end the shutdown. "I think the more moderate members understand that this shutdown is stupid," Schmitt said.

"There's nothing that's rational about this for the Democrats, other than this is an effort by many of them to show that they're willing to fight against Trump," he said. "And they didn't want to do anything before the energy of Tuesday's election. So, I think I'm still hopeful that it ends this week."

Republicans control the House, the Senate and the presidency. But because of Senate rules, a least a handful of Democrats would have to vote on funding the government. And many of them don't want to do that without extending subsidies for health insurance that people purchase through the Affordable Care Act.

Even some Republicans who don't like the Affordable Care Act have said that not extending the subsidies that were in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan in 2021 could result in scores of people losing their health insurance.

Schmitt is against extending the subsidies.

"It's a huge subsidy for insurance companies who've gotten rich on this, but it hasn't helped a lot of people," Schmitt said. "So my expectation is that … once this shutdown is over, that we will have a debate about this, and I welcome that. But Obamacare has been a disaster for working families."

FBI agents, not National Guard, in St. Louis

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump told reporters he was considering sending the National Guard into St. Louis after speaking with the CEO of the Union Pacific railroad.

Asked if it was wrong for Trump to suggest the National Guard should come to St. Louis, Schmitt said: "I talked to the president very frequently. That topic has never come up in our conversations."

Instead, Schmitt is touting an infusion of FBI agents into St. Louis, which he says could help combat violent crime throughout the city.

"All options are always on the table, but I think that's sort of the approach for federal law enforcement to work in coordination with local law enforcement," Schmitt said. "I've talked to Mayor Spencer about this. I've been in communication with all the local officials on this. We want to try to work collaboratively. I think this is an area where you could find bipartisan agreement."

Trump has sent the National Guard to Memphis and Washington, D.C., to fight crime and to Los Angeles and Chicago as part of immigration-related enforcement operations.

A federal judge in Chicago issued sweeping restrictions on the tactics of immigration agents on Thursday, saying that some of the testimony she heard "shocked the conscience."

Schmitt defended the immigration crackdown. "I think what this is really about is there's a lot of people that just don't want immigration enforcement at all," he said.

"Obviously, I think they should abide by all protocols, but they have an important job to do, which is to enforce our federal immigration laws," Schmitt said. "I think people have a right to have their opinion heard. You do not have the right to impede the enforcement of our federal laws."

