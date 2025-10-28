Missouri jail is taking in ICE detainees again, but doesn't explain why

The Phelps County Jail is again taking in new detainees from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This marks a change in policy at the jail in Rolla, which is about 100 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The jail brought in more than 20 inmates on holds from ICE over the past week after suspending such actions for nearly two months.

Phelps County started taking in ICE detainees in March as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts. Some stayed only for a day before transfer or deportation; some stayed for months. More than 350 people detained by ICE spent time at the Phelps County Jail so far this year.

In late August, Sheriff Mike Kirn said the jail would stop taking in new ICE detainees effective Sept. 1. The federal government reimbursed jails $85 a night to house detainees, including those brought in by U.S. marshals or military police. But people arrested by ICE require more labor due to transportation requirements and paperwork. Phelps County Presiding Commissioner Joey Auxier confirmed at the time that the reimbursement amount did not cover the jail's costs.

Auxier declined a request for information on the reasons for the change in policy, deferring to the sheriff. Kirn did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The move means Abide in Love, a volunteer organization that has been helping ICE detainees in the Phelps County jail, is ramping up its efforts.

"We trained some new pen pal volunteers over the weekend," said Lucy Behrendt, the organization's secretary. "We check on their well-being and their needs, and then we give them jail phone money so that they can contact their families and lawyers."

Behrendt said the group has received communication from Kirn but not a lot of details. She said she hopes the sheriff will allow the group to provide care packages of snacks, hygiene products and clothes to ICE detainees as he did before new arrivals were paused.

"We believe that he's a kind man, and we're keeping the faith that he cares about the well-being of detained people, so we're really hopeful that he's going to continue to be welcoming of our efforts," Behrendt said.

Abide in Love started this spring in Rolla and has expanded to help chapters form in Ste. Genevieve and Springfield where ICE detainees are also being held. The group is in talks with six other communities interested in starting chapters.

There are currently 30 people in the Phelps County Jail on ICE holds, making up about 10% of its population.

