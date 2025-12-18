Missouri police still looking for suspect in suspected antisemitic hate crime

The Clayton Police Department is still looking for whoever is responsible for an August fire that seriously damaged three vehicles on Westmoreland Place.

Police have said they are investigating the arson as an antisemitic hate crime.

Clayton Police Department / A new surveillance photo released by the Clayton Police Department on Wednesday shows a person they're seeking in the Aug. 5 fire standing outside the home where the fire took place.

The department on Wednesday released a new photo that shows a person they are looking for outside the home of the victim prior to the fire on Aug. 5. The person appears to be wearing a white button-down shirt with an untied tie and dark-colored pants. The dark shoes with a light-colored sole were visible in previously released images.

The new image is taken from a surveillance video made public in September that showed the person walking west on Westmoreland at a leisurely pace before pausing at a house just east of where the fire occurred. The person then turns and walks back east on Westmoreland at a faster pace.

Clayton detectives and agents with the FBI in St. Louis will be in the neighborhoods where the fire occurred later this month. A spokeswoman for the police department said they hope the latest canvass might reach people who were out of town or have information they may have thought was not important at an earlier date.

Investigators found what they are calling antisemitic graffiti at the site of the fire. Some members of the Jewish community have pushed back on that description, saying it targeted the Israeli military and not the religion.

Several groups, including the FBI, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the Jewish Defense Network are offering rewards that total about $57,000. Details about the terms of each reward are available on the Clayton police website .

