A Missouri mayor was arrested for multiple sex crimes, including assault of a minor

The mayor of a small city in north St. Louis County has been charged with sexually assaulting four people over the course of 10 years.

St. Louis County police arrested Michael Cornell Jr., 39, during a traffic stop Thursday in Riverview, a city of about 2,300 people on the northwest border of St. Louis. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Lt. Col. Jerry Lohr, commander of the St. Louis County Police criminal investigations unit, said Cornell used his position as mayor to entice some of the victims.

"When we abuse a position of authority, it ruins the trust that the public has placed in us," he said. "It is disturbing and unfortunate that once again, we will have to rebuild that trust in the people we serve."

Cornell did not have an attorney listed in court documents. Emails and phone calls made to City Hall were not immediately returned.

According to court documents, Cornell allegedly engaged in sex acts on multiple occasions with a victim who was under 17 at the time. He is accused of forcing two other victims into sex acts, and of making multiple sexual advances to a fourth victim. Police say he also possessed child sexual assault material.

Lohr said all the victims were acquaintances of Cornell but would not be more specific.

Two former Riverview employees have sued Cornell and the city, alleging that they were fired for refusing the mayor's sexual advances. Lohr said there may be some overlap between those who have filed civil cases and the victims in the criminal case but could not say for sure.

Prosecutors believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

"We want you to know that there is no shame in the crimes that were perpetrated against you," said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Portia Britt. "The only person that should feel shame in this situation is Mr. Cornell."



