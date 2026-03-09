Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooter pleads to lesser charge and gets 2-year sentence

A 20-year-old man who admitted his role in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge and could soon be released.

Dominic Miller was initially charged with second-degree murder in the shootings that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 23 others. On Monday, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and a Jackson County judge sentenced him to two years in prison, with credit for time served.

Miller has been held since the February 2024 shootings.

Lopez-Galvan’s family released a statement through the Jackson County prosecutor’s office. Lopez-Galvan, 43, who grew up on Kansas City’s Westside, was married to Michael Galvan and was a mother and a popular Tejano DJ.

“The greatest justice would be having Lisa back, but since that is not possible, accountability still matters,” the family’s statement said.

“We also share the hope expressed in court that change can come from this and that people recognize the importance of making better choices. Our family continues to focus on honoring Lisa’s life and supporting her children and loved ones.”

In a statement defending the plea, Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said under Missouri's self-defense and defense-of-others doctrines, it must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt that any charged defendant was the initial aggressor or did not act in lawful self-defense or defense of others.

“The evidence available showed he was not the first to fire, nor was the available evidence able to confirm his shot caused the victim's death,” Johnson’s statement said. “Our office consulted with the victim's family throughout the process, and they understand the limitations presented under Missouri law in these circumstances.”

The first to fire, according to police records, was Lyndell Mays, 25, who was also charged with second-degree murder and causing a catastrophe. His case is pending. A witness who was with Mays told police the problem started when Mays and another group were "arguing about why they were staring at each other," something Mays later called “stupid.”

A third person, Terry Young, 22, also faces a second-degree murder charge. A juvenile was also charged, and his case was resolved in family court.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as the Uvalde Foundation for Kids after the 2022 mass shooting in Texas, blasted the plea deal, saying it sends the wrong message at a time when communities are struggling to confront the consequences of mass violence.

Justice must mean more than legally technical threshold, the group said in a statement.

“A mother is dead. Children were injured. Families ran for their lives during what should have been a moment of celebration for an entire city,” the statement said. “And yet, the most serious charge connected to that loss of life has now been removed from the case.

“While we respect the independence of the courts, we cannot remain silent when outcomes fail to reflect the magnitude of the harm inflicted on a community.”