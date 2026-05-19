Christopher Dunn will stay free after Missouri appeals court upholds innocence ruling

A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday that Christopher Dunn should remain a free man, upholding the ruling that overturned his decades-old murder conviction.

The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that a reasonable judge would find "clear and convincing evidence" that Dunn was innocent of the murder of Ricco Rogers.

The decision comes exactly 36 years and one day after Ricco Rogers was killed. In a phone interview Tuesday, Christopher Dunn called the ruling overwhelming.

"Ricco Rogers' family deserves justice," Dunn said. "I'm tired, but [I know] that the fight must continue until it's over."

A spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General's office said they are reviewing the ruling and considering next steps.

Dunn was convicted of the murder of Ricco Rogers in 1990. He spent 34 years in prison and has maintained his innocence. The conviction was based on testimony from two boys who later recanted their statements and said prosecutors and police had coerced them into confessing.

In 2020, Missouri Circuit Judge William Hickle ruled it was unlikely a jury would convict Dunn based on the evidence. A Missouri statute passed a year later allowed prosecutors to file petitions on behalf of convicted people they believe are innocent.

In 2023, former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she would file a motion to vacate Dunn's conviction but resigned months later. Current Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore filed a motion to throw out the conviction a year later. Dunn was released later that year after St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser ruled Dunn was wrongly convicted.

However, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the attorney general's office could file an appeal. Oral arguments in the appeal began earlier this year.

Tuesday, Dunn thanked his lawyers and legal team who have supported him over the years. He said even after his release, it's difficult to feel truly free.

"My weight fluctuates, I go through my moments of anxiety, I have a stress level that goes beyond any comprehension," Dunn said. "I still feel like I'm in prison to a degree and not knowing if waking up would be a better option for me or if I should just remain in that bed and just exist, because right now I feel like I'm not able to live."

Dunn's wife, Kira Dunn, echoed similar stressors, though she said they hope this is the end of their family's legal challenges.

"I can only say that I am in awe of Chris and his resilience and his strength," Kira Dunn said. "I'm just trying the best I can to be by his side and be as much of a help and support as I can during this time. We support each other, and at least for me, a lot of this I'm trying really not to feel it until we know for sure that his freedom is secured, and we know for sure that this is over."

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