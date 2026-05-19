Vice President Vance praises Missouri redistricting and manufacturing jobs in Kansas City

Vice President JD Vance ticked through a list of political topics — from Missouri’s redistricting efforts to the importance of bringing manufacturing back to the United States — at a campaign-style rally Monday afternoon.

Vance spoke to a small, loud and enthusiastic crowd at a “protecting American workers” event, held at the nearly century-old Milbank Manufacturing company.

The vice president praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to strengthen manufacturing, pointing to increased job growth and the “biggest growth in manufacturing employment last quarter” since Trump’s first term.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve reported 12,596 manufacturing employees in April, slightly up after steady decreases since November 2024, when there were 12,711 such employees.

Vance spoke about the One Big Beautiful Bill, renamed Working Families Tax Cut Act by Republicans, and its importance in lowering taxes, noting that all but one Democrat voted against it. As the crowd shouted in agreement, Vance said Republicans are the only party that fights to protect jobs and provide tax cuts for working-class Missourians.

“I hate to say it, ladies and gentlemen — it is not the Democratic Party that my mamaw and papaw belonged to,” Vance said. “It’s not the Democratic Party that was patriotic and believed in supporting working people. It’s the Democratic party that has been given over, unfortunately, to a lot of crazy people.”

Vance, and several politicians, including Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, spoke about the importance of the new Missouri congressional district maps, recently approved by the state’s Supreme Court for use in August elections. Milbank Manufacturing is located in the state’s 5th District, where Vance encouraged those in attendance to make sure a Republican is elected.

“We’re rooting for any good Republican in this seat,” Vance said, adding that he was stepping into the role of “JD Vance, prophet” to say that any Democrat who promised to care about the people of Missouri would be pretending.

“In reality he’s going to get there and fight for Nancy Pelosi, because that’s what Congressional Democrats do,” Vance said.

Morgan Chilson / Kansas Reflector Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe spoke at Milbank Manufacturing on May 18, 2026, before Vice President JD Vance took the stage to praise Trump administration efforts at supporting the manufacturing industry.

Kehoe, who spoke before Vance, praised the “unbelievable congressional team” that represents Missouri’s values. Six of Missouri’s eight U.S. representatives are Republicans.

“We now have the Missouri First map that gives us a chance at seven,” Kehoe said. The state’s redistricting efforts targeted Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s seat.

Vance continued to criticize Democrats as he talked about a program he heads that focuses on prosecuting people who commit fraud in government programs. He said Democrats only “get fired up” about “illegal aliens,” open borders and higher taxes.

“I’m asking you to vote against Democrats because they don’t know who they fight for, or if they do know, they’re fighting for illegal aliens and they’re fighting for fraudsters,” Vance said.

Dennis Slupski, who worked in manufacturing for 10 years and then as a teacher for 25 years, said he agreed with what Republican leaders said at the event, especially about bringing manufacturing back to the United States.

The Kansas City, Kansas, man said he grew up in Ohio, known for its steel industry.

“We had presidents and politicians that shipped our industry out of the country,” he said. The United States thrived as a manufacturing country during World War II, and it’s important to bring companies back to the country, Slupski said.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.