Panera to relocate headquarters from Missouri to the Boston area

Panera is moving its headquarters from St. Louis County to the Boston area, according to an internal memo shared with employees this week.

The move, scheduled to take place in July 2027, marks the end of an era for Panera in the St. Louis region, where the company has maintained its corporate roots for decades.

In the memo, CEO Paul Carbone said the company plans to maintain a support center in St. Louis. However, many employees currently based in St. Louis, along with some remote workers, will be asked to relocate to the new headquarters in Weston, Massachusetts.

Panera opened its first bakery-cafe in Kirkwood in 1987 under the name St. Louis Bread Co. In 1997, the name officially changed to Panera and stores began to expand across the country. There are now more than 2,200 Panera locations in the United States and Canada.

Panera has maintained several corporate headquarters in the region, most recently moving from Sunset Hills to Fenton in 2023.

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