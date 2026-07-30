© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Gov. Kehoe requests federal disaster declaration following July floods

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gov. Mike Kehoe has called for a federal disaster declaration following the July flash flooding in southeast Missouri. The flooding hit Lesterville, including the Twin Rivers Landing campgrounds.
Deanne Kuse
/
Facebook
Gov. Mike Kehoe has called for a federal disaster declaration following the July flash flooding in southeast Missouri. The flooding hit Lesterville, including the Twin Rivers Landing campgrounds.

Emergency management officials estimate the floods caused more than $26.5 million in damage across nine southeast Missouri counties.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has requested federal assistance following the flash flooding that hit southeast Missouri this month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agency estimated the flooding caused more than $26.5 million in emergency response expenses and damage across Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Morgan, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington and Wayne counties.

"The damage has overwhelmed local communities, placing a tremendous burden on them that far exceeds their capacity to recover without federal assistance," Kehoe said in a statement.

The nearly $20 million in damage to Iron County alone exceeded FEMA's state threshold of $11.9 million, Kehoe said.

The storms led to significant flooding in the Black River, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Faith Gregory. Her body was found two miles from her Davisville home in Huzzah Creek.

If the funding is approved, Kehoe said money from the FEMA Public Assistance program would go toward local governments and nonprofits to rebuild roads and other public infrastructure. It would also reimburse costs for debris removal and emergency response.

This is the third federal disaster declaration request from Kehoe this year. The Trump administration approved previously requested funding for storms in April. Requested funding for severe storms that hit Missouri in early through mid-June is still pending. The Trump administration approved federal disaster relief funding almost a month after the May 2025 tornado in St. Louis.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
News Mike KehoeMissouri GovernorMissouridisaster relieffloodingFEMA
Chad Davis
Chad Davis is a 2016 graduate of Truman State University where he studied Public Communication and English. At Truman State, Chad served as the executive producer of the on-campus news station, TMN Television. In 2017, Chad joined the St. Louis Public Radio team as the fourth Race and Culture Diversity Fellow. Chad is a native of St. Louis and is a huge hip- hop, r&b, and pop music fan. He also enjoys graphic design, pop culture, film, and comedy.
See stories by Chad Davis
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR