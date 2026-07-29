Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves to retire after 4 years in department's top job

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is retiring from the department after 29 years, she announced on Wednesday.

Graves took over the office in December 2022, becoming the first woman to serve as Kansas City's police chief in a non-interim capacity.

The announcement seemed to take the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners by surprise, according to the statement they released Wednesday.

"While this decision was not anticipated by the Board, we respect Chief Graves’ decision and are deeply grateful for her distinguished service, steady leadership, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Kansas City," they wrote.

The statement also touted successes under Graves' leadership, including an increase in KCPD's homicide clearance rate from 58% in 2022 to 93% in 2026.

“After careful consideration and prayer, I have made the decision to retire,” Graves said in the statement. “This is a bittersweet decision for me, because I love this department, the men and women of the KCPD, and the community in which we serve."

The release also noted a meaningful reduction in homicides, nonfatal shootings and property crimes. Homicides and nonfatal shootings are down so far this year, but 2023, the first year of Graves' tenure, set a record.

During her nearly four years in the department's top job, Graves advocated for harsher punishments for violent offenders in juvenile court, called for a new jail, and dealt with ongoing concerns about KCPD officers' conduct.

She was heavily involved in public safety planning for this summer's World Cup.

Graves said she's committed to staying in the role until the Board of Police Commissioners names a successor, which the board said would come through a "thoughtful and transparent process."

The board was heavily criticized for its hiring process in selecting Graves.

Activists were angry that the board held just one public meeting and appeared to ignore community input before hiring Graves. Additionally, KCPD has not hired a chief from outside the department since 1973.