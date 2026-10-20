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Kansas City homicides are down 12% over this time last year. KCPD thinks it knows why

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:07 PM CDT
Kansas City Police investigate the scene of a homicide at 11th and Washington on April 29, 2024.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City police investigate the scene of a homicide at 11th and Washington Street on April 29, 2024.

As we enter the third quarter of 2026, the Kansas City Police Department has reported 108 homicides, a five-year low for the department. Police credit the drop to more cops on the street, focused deterrence and collaboration with the community.

The Kansas City Police Department's latest crime statistics reveal that as of Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, the department reported 108 homicides, a 12% decrease from this time last year. Nonfatal shootings have also seen a significant dip: In 2025 there were 338 nonfatal shootings at this time. This year there have been 267. That's a decrease of 21%. According to KCPD spokesman Sergeant Phil DiMartino violent crime is falling for a few different reasons.

"We know because of the things we have implemented through Chief Graves' crime plan, with collaboration with the prosecutor's office and our many city partners, we’re seeing results," he said. "We're trending in the right direction.”

The KCPD won additional funding last year — a $3.5 million infusion from the public safety sales tax. The funds were applied to overtime and legal settlements.

"Way far into the year and we've used monies for, like overtime or whatever the situation may be," Chief Graves recently told KCUR's Up to Date. "I know some of that was for lawsuits. I'm just going to say it ... We are still short-staffed a bit. And we needed we needed some assistance with the overtime."

Graves went on to review the citywide focused deterrence program, a strategy detailed in KCPD’s Crime plan in which investigators focus on repeat violent offenders. The strategy is designed to monitor these individuals closely and see if they can't keep them from committing additional crimes. Graves says it’s one of several practices they’re applying to reduce violent crime.

A person wearing a police uniform sits inside a radio studio. She is gesturing with both hands and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves talks about officer recruitment and on KCUR's Up to Date Oct. 7, 2025.

There are three key strategies," she said. “Deterrence is part of those three key strategies. Also, community engagement, keeping our community involved in the crime that's happening in that neighborhood.”

DiMartino said drops in violence are occurring in high-crime neighborhoods – where police patrols happen to be located.

“Center zone, for example, there (were) 21 homicides this year compared to 26 last year,” he said. “East patrol is at 30 this year compared to 42 last year (as of October 15, 2026), so those are a couple of our division stations where we're seeing decreases.”

Another strategy the KCPD uses is to measure trends in neighborhoods. If a cluster of violent incidents is happening in one place, KCPD sends resources tailored to that community’s needs. Though the statistics show improvement in shootings in Kansas City, DiMartino says they need to do even better. He says 51 of this year’s 108 homicides have occurred as a result of a disagreement that escalated into violence, not including the killing on Sunday, Oct. 18, which is still under investigation.

“You know, I will always acknowledge progress; we are seeing results in things; however, seeing a number at 267 (referring to nonfatal shootings — people who were shot but did not die), that's far too many in our community.”
Tags
News Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson County Prosecutor's OfficeKansas City Police Departmenthomicidecrimeshootingkcpdgun violencecommunityneighborhoods
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
See stories by Brandon Azim
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