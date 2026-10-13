Kansas City needs a new police chief. Public hearings will give residents a chance to weigh in

The Kansas City Police Department is beginning its search for a replacement for Chief Stacey Graves, who announced her retirement in July. The Board of Police Commissioners is soliciting feedback on what qualities and type of leadership communities would like to see in their new chief. The Kansas City Public Safety Coalition, a partnership of civic, business, faith and community organizations aimed at improving public safety, will hold the meetings. There will be five hearings across the city, beginning on Thursday, October 15, and continuing through November. The sessions are open to the public.

“Feedback from the listening sessions, along with information collected through an online survey, will be compiled and presented to the Board of Police Commissioners at its meeting on November 17,” according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

In July 2026, Graves announced she was retiring after serving more than four years as chief. There has been a downward trend in the number of homicides since she took office, reversing a record-breaking 2023 that saw 185 killings. As of October 12, 2026, there have been 104 homicides, according to the Kansas City Police, which does not count officer-involved shootings.

Jackson County Combat, an anti-crime program out of the prosecutor's office, reported in September 2026 that about 80% of homicides had been solved, a 5% increase over cases solved over all of last year. Another mark of distinction for Graves’ tenure as chief — she was the first woman to permanently hold the position of chief in the department’s 152-year history.

“I feel good about my decision; the timing is right,” Graves recently told KCUR’s Up to Date . “There are men and women poised and ready to be the next executive leadership here at KCPD. I know that at some point everybody has to leave this great organization, and I felt like this was the best time for me right now.”

Community leaders who are involved in anti-violence efforts have expressed their priorities and concerns as the board goes about its selection process. Now it’s a chance for residents to make their voices heard.

“We are excited about this process and look forward to finding another leader who will continue making a positive impact on our communities,” KCPD spokesman Phil DiMartino said in an email.

Here is a list of meeting locations and times:

Thursday, October 15 | North | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., 5340 Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64119

Tuesday, October 20 | East | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church Gymnasium, 3530 Chelsea Drive, Kansas City, MO 64128

Thursday, October 22 | Northeast | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

The Propeller Building of Samuel U. Rodgers - Jim Nunnelly Room, 2100 E. 9th Street, Kansas

City, MO 64124

Thursday, October 29 | West | Downtown, Midtown | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Union Station, KC Chamber Board Room, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Thursday, November 5 | South | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134