Speed limits on certain sections of interstate highways in Missouri will jump to 75 mph

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced which Missouri highways will have 75 mph speed limits.

Soon after a law allowing the higher speed limit on some rural highways was passed by the Missouri Legislature, MoDOT conducted a review to determine which areas would be eligible for the higher speed limits.

MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in a statement that the decision announced Tuesday wasn't made lightly and involved a detailed study to determine where higher speed limits could be allowed without sacrificing safety.

He said the considered current traffic volumes; truck traffic volumes; current speed data; crash history; terrain; road design, including the presence of safety countermeasures; existing speed limits of border states in eligible areas near the state line; and active construction.

These interstates will go to 75 mph:



I-29: From Exit 56 in Andrew County to approximately 2.5 miles south of the Iowa border (64 miles)

I-35: From the northern Cameron city limit to approximately 4 miles south of the Iowa border (55 miles)

I-49: From the Arkansas border to Exit 24 (24 miles) From Exit 56 to just south of Exit 101 in Nevada (45 miles)

I-55: From the Arkansas border to mile marker 16.6 just south of the I-155 interchange (17 miles) From mile marker 19.8 just north of the Missouri Highway 84 interchange to mile marker 64.9 at the Route AA bridge (45 miles) From mile marker 70.5 just north of the Route HH interchange to mile marker 86.6 just south of the Route PP interchange (16 miles) From mile marker 106.4 just north of Exit 105 to mile marker 164.9 at the Jefferson County line (59 miles)



MoDOT plans to replace the speed limit signs in those locations this fall.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Michael Turner urged drivers to continue to stay aware and reduce their speed on rural highways when necessary. He said his agency and MoDOT "remain committed to reducing the number and severity of traffic crashes in Missouri."

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