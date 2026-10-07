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Kansas City commuters brace for yearlong closure of I-70: ‘I’m not prepared’

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man wearing a baseball cap looks over a map sitting on an easel.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
A concerned commuter looks over a map of I-70 during MoDOT's public information session.

Dozens of residents attended a public information session to ask questions about how the major highway project will affect their daily commutes. The 11-month closure is slated to begin in January 2027.

Inside Kansas City’s Greg Klice Community Center Tuesday night, dozens of Kansas City area residents looked over detailed maps, photos, and information about the imminent closure of one of Kansas City’s busiest stretches of highway. Many had questions about how the massive construction project will affect commute times, and what exactly is being fixed.

The Improve I-70 Kansas City project is an 11-month, $237 million project from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The stretch of roadway between Paseo Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard will be fully closed starting January 11. Workers will add a fourth lane to sections of the highway, replace or rehabilitate 22 bridges and make other road and pedestrian improvements.

Monica Nance, an employee of Kansas City Public Schools, said she drives on I-70 at least four times a week.

“I’m an interstate driver — I don’t like driving in the city unless I have to,” Nance said. “I live just a few blocks from here, and so it's easy (to get) on, easy off, and that’s the way I like it.”

Nance says she deals with interstate traffic at all times of the day while she visits different schools. She said it’s important for her to get an understanding of the project because she has yet to prepare an alternate route to her locations.

“I’m not prepared for that… I’m really going to have to leave earlier or prepare earlier. If I have to be at a school at, say, at 10 o’clock, I’m going to have to leave probably at 8:15 just to make sure I get to my destination time.”

Despite the longer commute, Nance says the project is definitely needed.

“A lot of the bridges were in bad repair, and we certainly don’t want them to fall on someone as they're driving, so I do believe that it is needed. It was just kind of a shock to find out a large portion of I-70 will be closed for 11 months.”

MoDOT project director James Pflum said officials have had their eyes on this corridor since 2000.

A map of the I-70 construction zone
MoDOT
A map of the I-70 construction zone

“You're looking at a corridor that's 60 years old at this point. And so we're trying to address not just one thing but four different things,” said Pflum. “We've got low vertical clearance and narrow shoulders that, you know, it met the standards back in the day but now it needs to be updated. We've got infrastructure that's in poor condition.”

Pflum said the corridor, which sees up to 105,000 vehicles a day, has a long history of crashes and congestion. Pflum said while some people can expect 20-minute detours, this project overall is good for the city.

“That's people that are going to their jobs, that's commerce, that's freight. That's everything that's supporting Kansas City, going through this corridor. And so when we get done, we'll be able to provide a more reliable system that requires less maintenance and really resets a lot for that corridor.”

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Tags
Housing & Development Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Missouri Department of TransportationhighwaysI-70transportationcarsroad conditionsdevelopment
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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