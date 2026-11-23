On a Friday night, Jesse West, 36, was in crisis.

His father died in January. He’d lost his job and was living in his car.

“He was homeless, you know. He didn't get to see his oldest kids like he wanted,” his mother, Cheryl Sandifer, told KCUR.

His sister called Kansas City, Kansas, police and said her brother needed help.

At 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 6, “a caller reported a family member was behaving erratically in his vehicle in her driveway.”

That’s how the Kansas Bureau of Investigation described it in a statement.

Just 21 minutes later, West was dead.

West's family and Kansas City, Kansas, community members are now calling for transparency from the police department over the fatal shooting.

The police department didn't respond to a request for comment by email. On the night of the incident, it noted on Facebook that KBI would investigate "an officer involved shooting" according to department policy.

West Family Jesse West, 36, was killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police on Nov. 6, 2026.

A mother remembers

Here is how the KBI recounted the incident in a media statement the day after the shooting: “An officer reported seeing that West had a firearm. Officers retreated to cover and gave him several commands to exit the vehicle with his hands up. Officers again approached the SUV, repeating similar commands to West. As they reapproached, one of the officers fired one round striking West.”

For the first time, West’s mother spoke on the record to KCUR.

She shared in detail what she learned from West’s sister and others who witnessed the incident.

“She (West’s sister) told them that he was not loud. He wasn't yelling,” Sandifer said. “He wasn't acting out, nothing. He was talking about committing suicide, you know, so you would think they'd bring an advocate or somebody out.”

But, she said, that isn’t what happened.

“They came out there with rifles and they were pointing it right through the window at my son, and they were calling him ‘mother----- this and mother----- that,’” she said. “That's not how you talk to somebody that's having a mental crisis. You need some compassion, some sympathy, a little bit of empathy.”

The two officers ordered him out of the car.

“So when he does get out, you know, they're like, ‘Mother-----, get your hands up now.’ He's crying, with his hands out. He has no hat, no shirt, no pants, no shoes, nothing in his hands. He has a pair of basketball shorts,” she said.

Sandifer said her son told the police: “Go ahead, kill me.”

“And they did,” she added. “They shot my son right through the heart.”

The KBI later said that West did not have a gun on him, but rather “rifle components.”

Family members who say they saw the KBI report said those components were a rifle scope and some loose bullets.

The KBI also said West was killed by police with a handgun, not a rifle.

After the KBI’s investigation is complete, the agency will turn it over to the Wyandotte County district attorney, who will decide whether charges will be filed.

Sam Zeff / KCUR Dozens gathered last week for the funeral of Jesse West, who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police after his sister called 911 and said he was in crisis.

Community demands

ErinNicole Fanning said she was a friend of West’s. Three days after his death, she took to social media and called for more transparency from the police department, especially around body cam footage.

“Jesse's life mattered,” she said in a Facebook video. “... We can stand together and demand a safer, more transparent city.”

Community members also want more crisis-trained responders in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Currently, there is one full-time officer and two mental health-trained co-responders.

Both co-responders work day shifts Monday through Friday, according to Unified Government records.

But that’s not enough, West’s mother said.

“People are not depressed just 8 to 4, Monday through Friday. It don't work like that,” Sandifer said.

Community activist Bill Rogers and others have also called for the officer’s body camera video to be released immediately to the family and soon to the public.

“Showing the body cam will not change any evidence. It doesn't jeopardize your investigation; it simply shows the family what happened,” he said.