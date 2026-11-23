U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says that a new Democrat-led Congress could repeal looming restrictions on a major funding source for Medicaid — and he would cross the aisle to support it.

President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which Republicans passed last year, included limitations on a medical provider tax on hospitals and other healthcare facilities. That tax helps fund state Medicaid programs.

Missouri's medical provider tax is slated to drop from 5% to 3.5% by 2032, which could provoke a major budget crisis and threaten rural hospitals . While Hawley, a Republican, voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill, he unsuccessfully introduced legislation to prevent limiting the medical provider tax.

In an interview Thursday, Hawley said he's hopeful that a Senate with a 56-member Democratic Caucus could repeal the medical provider tax restrictions. Several incoming Democrats, including Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, have said that rescinding those types of cuts are a major priority of the Democratic-controlled Congress.

In the Senate, 60 votes are required to overcome a filibuster — so at least four Republican senators would need to sign on for a measure rescinding medical provider tax restrictions to reach the president's desk.

"It certainly has my support. So there's one vote. That's 57," Hawley said. "You just need a few more."

The Missouri senator said voters made it clear they don't want rural hospitals closed.

"For heaven's sake, you look just at Missouri, turnout in rural areas is lower than in past elections," Hawley said."Why is that? I can tell you one of the reasons why is that people are not happy with a lot of the policies that came out of this Congress, and one of them was cutting rural hospital funding. It was incredibly stupid. So we should absolutely reverse those cuts."

Some GOP officials have derided medical provider taxes as akin to a money laundering scheme that helps states bilk money from the federal government. Its critics include Mehmet Oz , administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and other key officials in the Trump administration.

But Hawley cast doubt on whether Trump would veto efforts to repeal limits on the tax.

"I don't want to speak for him. I mean, obviously he'll make up his own mind. But if you're just asking me to predict the future, I would predict that he would be happy to see full funding for rural hospitals in this country," Hawley said.

"What he said over and over and over again to Republicans a year and a half ago was: 'Don't touch Medicare. Don't touch Medicaid. Don't mess around with that. Just focus on delivering tax relief.' And Republicans just couldn't help themselves, and they paid the price for it, and rightly so."

Re-upping RECA

Hawley said reauthorizing a program compensating people who were affected by radioactive waste exposure is another of his top priorities in the upcoming Congress.

Hawley helped add the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he says has now paid out $300 million to people in the St. Louis region who were harmed by radioactive waste left over from the Manhattan Project. He said the program will need to be reauthorized soon.

He added that "nothing will be more important to me in the next Congress than getting this reauthorized."

"Its renewal runs out in just over a year. So we need to renew it at a bare minimum, and I'm very optimistic we can do that," Hawley said. "I think that we've got to make sure that these benefits are available in St. Louis and the St. Charles regions, available for as long as there's nuclear radiation in the area, which continues to this day."



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