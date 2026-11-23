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If you were a shopper in 1950s Kansas City, one of the most festive places to be around Christmastime was Petticoat Lane.

One of the city’s premiere shopping districts, downtown on 11th Street between Main and Grand, the street would be decorated with oversized candy canes, garlands and twinkling red-and-gold lights strung between street lamps.

At the center of the seasonal hubbub were the major department stores in the area, which included Kline’s; Jones; Peck’s; Macy’s; and Emery, Bird, Thayer.

Step inside, and you’d likely run into a Santa Claus. (Except at Kline’s, which famously maintained its own non-denominational tradition, the Fairy Princess.)

In the winter of 1958, though, Kansas City shoppers saw a new addition to the holiday array: a picket line.

Missouri Valley Special Collections / The Kansas City Public Library A 1960s-era postcard showing a downtown Christmas crown near the Emery, Bird, and Thayer department store.

Because at these department stores, while Black customers were allowed to spend their money, they weren’t allowed to sit down for a meal in the restaurants like white shoppers.

Fed up with the discrimination, a group of Black women launched a campaign to boycott the stores until the policies changed — and recruited hundreds of Kansas Citians along with them.

Cynthia Franklin, who was about 8 years old at the time, remembers seeing people all bundled up, walking back and forth in front of the department store entrances with signs.

“They just picketed. They did not talk,” says Franklin. “They would stop the African American people and say, ‘Take them to Sam's Bargaintown. They have a Santa Claus there.’”

A social club turned civic

Irene Whitley Marcus collection / The State Historical Society of Missouri Twin Citian club members with their husbands at a party.

The idea for this boycott didn’t actually come from trained activists, but rather from the Twin Citians — a Kansas City social club of highly-educated Black women from both sides of the state line.

Black social groups were common in Kansas City in the early-to-mid 1900s. After World War II, better-paying jobs opened up more opportunities and disposable income for Black workers and their families, according to Glenn Rice, the politics and investigations editor at The Kansas City Star.

“You had an opportunity to kind of mix and mingle with some of the hoi polloi and the mucky mucks of Kansas City, but they were also social education engines, if you will, to help the political upward mobility of Black people,” says Rice.

Many of the Twin Citians were teachers, and their main objective was building community. The group formed in 1943, and started out meeting twice a month, in addition to hosting social gatherings and elaborate parties — photos show them dressed up in elbow-length gloves, hats, heels and long gowns.

Irene Whitley Marcus collection

/ The State Historical Society of Missouri The Twin Citians social club was famous for throwing incredible parties.

Politics wasn’t a focus; their constitution even stated that “civic and community activities will be limited to the discretion of the membership.”

But the fight for civil rights was hard to ignore.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the “separate but equal” doctrine with Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, violent mobs of white people attempted to disrupt school integration efforts in places like Little Rock, Arkansas. In Montgomery, Alabama, a more-than-yearlong boycott spearheaded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led to the integration of the city bus system — but only after civil rights opponents bombed Black churches and the homes of prominent Black leaders.

King came to visit Kansas City in April 1957, just four months after the Montgomery bus boycott ended.

“After a while, I think they enjoyed the social, but they felt they needed to do more civic things,” says Sylvia Gaitan, a current member of the Twin Citians and daughter of charter club member Janet Kaiser. “They were just so influenced by the Montgomery boycott.”

Gladys Twine, then a 31-year-old elementary school teacher, experienced firsthand the blatant discrimination at Kansas City’s downtown department stores. She regularly complained about not being able to try on clothes or eat at the stores.

“It was a favorite ‘gripe’ of hers. She wasn’t too sure just what should be done or could be done, but she did keep talking about it,” wrote Dorothy Hodge Davis, who documented the campaign in great detail in her 1960 master’s thesis at the University of Kansas.

It’s thanks to Davis that many of the letters, meeting notes and interviews from that time have been preserved.

Irene Whitley Marcus collection / The State Historical Society of Missouri Left: Twin Citians Barbara Allen (front) and Juanita Caldwell (back). Right: Educator Josephine Boone.

Ruth Kerford, the club president and the wife of a local mortician, was radicalized by witnessing how the exclusion affected her young daughter, Lisa, while shopping at Macy’s.

“ Lisa saw people eating in the dining room and realized that she was hungry, too, and she began to cry for food,” recalled Fletcher Daniels, one of the boycott organizers, in a 1976 interview.

“But at that time, the only way that Ruth could get food for the child was to take her from Macy's across the street to Kresge’s or Woolworths and buy a hamburger or a hot dog, and the kid would have to stand up and eat the hamburger and hot dog because there were no provisions for Blacks to sit down and relax while they ate downtown.”

In September 1958, Twine made a serious pitch to the Twin Citians: They had to do something to stand up to the department stores.

"We got accustomed to being segregated and we just accepted it," Twine told Rice in a 1994 Kansas City Star interview. "I don't know what made me do it, but I didn't want to accept (being segregated) any longer.”

Missouri Valley Special Collections / The Kansas City Public Library An Emery, Bird, Thayer window display in 1905 on 11th Street between Walnut and Grand Avenue. At the time, the department store advertised itself as an exclusive store "to serve the exacting wants of a discriminating clientele."

A women-led campaign takes shape

Club members were intrigued by Twine’s proposal, but worried the problem was too big for a social club to tackle alone. So the Twin Citians called up other organizations in town and asked for help.

“All the social clubs were a part of this, along with church groups, the block clubs, so forth,” recalled Daniels, who was president of the local U.S. Postal Service union.

In November 1958, around 200 people gathered at the Beau Brummell Club, home to another prominent Black social group. The new group decided to call itself the Community Committee for Social Action, and elected a female leader.

“There would never be a man president, because the ladies brought the project forth,” Daniels said. “And of course, Ruth Kerford naturally was the first president of CCSA.”

Dorothy Hodge Davis 1960s masters thesis / University of Kansas Libraries CCSA Chairman Rev. L. Sylvester Odom with CCSA President Ruth Kerford.

One of Kerford’s first official acts was to test the stores’ policies for herself. When she went into the tearoom at Macy’s on Main Street, employees flatly refused to serve her.

She then wrote to the store managers on behalf of the CCSA: “We feel that we have been placed in the position of being permitted to patronize your principal business and at [the] same time being denied the courtesies and conveniences extended to other patrons.”

“It is no longer an established policy that Negroes are excluded in the downtown hotels, coffee shops, and dining rooms… We urge you to change your store policy.”

Kerford also encouraged community members to send letters of their own to all five downtown department stores.

The campaign generated 500 letters. The CCSA also printed protest stickers for customers to attach to their bills when they mailed them in.

When a CCSA delegation met with Peck’s, a store manager acknowledged he had received the letters and read every one. But management at Peck’s and Macy’s both said they would open their restaurant to Black customers only if the other stores cooperated — which was not in the cards anytime soon.

Missouri Valley Special Collections / The Kansas City Public Library View looking west along 11th Street from Walnut Street in 1949. The section known as Petticoat Lane is outfitted with Christmas decorations. Macy's is in the background.

Higher-ups told the CCSA they were worried about being “overrun” by Black diners, losing white customers and attracting unwanted publicity.

“I can remember the president of Jones Store said to us, ‘Well, we know that you're gonna raise sand for a little while, but it's typical of your people to raise sand for a while and then it'll die out, and so we won't be bothered by the noise you're making,’” Daniels said.

The stores said they needed more time. The CCSA, however, felt they had waited long enough.

“ I think people at some point get sick and tired of being sick and tired, and they have to agitate change,” Rice says.

In December, Kerford told The Kansas City Call newspaper that the group’s “best argument for opening up the eating places lies in our closed pocketbooks” — and the group set an economic boycott in motion.

The Kansas City Call / University of Kansas Libraries An advertisement for the economic boycott in The Kansas City Call.

The CCSA recruited picketers and made signs. More than 500 people attended a mass meeting at the Paseo branch of the YWCA.

Handbills drew a direct connection to civil action in the South: “They stopped riding in Montgomery. Let’s stop buying in Kansas City.”

No crossing the picket line

Picketing began outside of Kline’s, Jones, Peck’s, Macy’s and Emery, Bird, Thayer on Dec. 19, 1958 — timed to hurt the downtown department stores during the height of Christmas shopping.

Julia Hill, who later became the first woman elected president of the Kansas City NAACP, led the picketing committee.

Kansas City hadn’t really seen any major civil rights demonstrations up to that point, so people were nervous. Some of the local preachers initially opposed the idea of boycotting out of fear, worried about violent reactions from the stores or their white customers.

University of Kansas Libraries Isaiah Butts and Overton Campbell hold protest signs.

The winter weather made the work harder. On some days, temperatures fell to just five degrees above zero.

“Long underwear was the thing,” remembers Gaitan, who was around 5 years old at the time.

While there’s no recorded sales statistics on the boycott’s impact, anecdotal evidence points to a significant hit as the protesters held strong.

“ My mother and father informed us that all of our clothes were going to come from Sears and Roebuck. And I said, ‘Ugh,’” said Pamela Denton, who was about 12 at the time.

Cynthia Franklin remembers adults talking about smaller Kansas City retailers also benefiting, as Black customers took their business elsewhere.

“I heard a lot of conversation about how proud they were that African American people were not crossing the picket line,” she says.

The picketing continued well after the holidays, and became part of families’ routines. Franklin said her father took turns on the line, and drove other volunteers downtown in her grandfather’s six-passenger Cadillac.

“He would shuttle the pickets from the command post, which was Ebenezer AME Church,” Franklin said. “He would shuttle them downtown to the post where they would picket and then take them back.”

The desegregation campaign appeared on the front page of The Call every week. The newspaper published a “CCSA Honor Roll” recognizing people who picketed, donated money, provided rides, worked at headquarters and supplied refreshments.

It celebrated the Gates Bar-B-Q station wagon for helping transport picketers, and noted that civil rights leader Leon Jordan pledged $25 a week for as long as the picketing continued.

The Black Archives of Mid-America Members of the Twin Citians social club get ready to picket.

White Kansas Citians joined in by writing letters supporting the campaign, and some white ministers endorsed it in their sermons.

The Call reported that more than 500 people had taken a turn on the picket line by the end of January: homemakers, students, ministers, secretaries, waiters, laborers, children and retirees too.

Who’s afraid of a freedom march?

By February, the CCSA had been boycotting for weeks. But despite losing sales, the department stores had not yet budged. The CCSA needed something to tip them over the edge.

A rally was scheduled for Feb. 27, 1959, with a “Mass March for Freedom” beginning at St. Stephen Baptist Church the following morning.

Franklin was thrilled: “The children could take part in that. We could march, and it was supposed to be on a Saturday, and I was excited that whole week.”

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce was less enthusiastic. Its president, Carl Rechner, asked organizers to call off the march in a letter that was also published in The Kansas City Star: “We have urged your organization not to stage a parade that would cast an unfavorable reaction or publicity on our entire metropolitan community.”

Rechner argued that the “extreme pressure” made negotiations more difficult: “We feel the determination to have a parade is now one of emotion and passion, and not wise.”

Irene Whitley Marcus collection / The State Historical Society of Missouri The Twin Citians honored 60 years of the club in 2003.

In a private response, Kerford laid out what the CCSA had already done: Organizers participated in at least 15 formal conferences with store representatives, the mayor and his Human Relations Commission, and the Merchants Association. More than half of those meetings had occurred before picketing began.

The stores had been given opportunities to negotiate — and yet, Kerford wrote, they had made no concessions.

“Why must the blame be placed upon those of us who are only peacefully but firmly demanding a right and privilege which is ours, but which is being unjustly withheld?” Kerford wrote. “Why cannot you prevail upon those who insist in perpetuating this wrong?

“Our decision to go on with the march is not, as you state, based on emotion and passion,” she continued, “but is the outgrowth of calm deliberation and the determination to obtain the rights and privileges and to exercise the duties and responsibilities which are ours.”

The CCSA refused to call off the march without movement from the stores.

“Let them take one step in the direction of right and we will take three,” Kerford wrote.

The Kansas City Call / University of Kansas Libraries A 1959 advertisement in The Kansas City Call announces an end to the boycott.

The day after Kerford sent her letter — more than two months after the first picket lines formed — the downtown department stores reached an agreement with the CCSA.

All five agreed to integrate their restaurants, in stages.

Macy’s, Peck’s and Kline’s began serving Black diners in March. Jones and Emery, Bird, Thayer followed in May.

Instead of the planned march, the CCSA held a celebratory rally at St. Stephen Baptist Church. Nearly 2,000 people attended.

“There was no bitterness, no boasting,” wrote The Call in early March. “The meeting was grand in every respect — good crowd, good speeches, good music and goodwill in everybody’s heart.”

The boycott’s lessons live on

Following in the wake of the Twin Citians’ successful department store boycott were sit-ins to integrate the F.W. Woolworth lunch counters in Greensboro, North Carolina, and at Rich’s Department Store in Atlanta, Georgia. Unlike Kansas City’s protest, both of these 1960 sit-ins resulted in arrests (including King himself in Atlanta).

In Kansas City, the Civil Rights Movement continued at places like Fairyland Park, which desegregated in 1964.

Glenn Rice even draws a line from the 1958 department store campaign and the ongoing economic boycott of Target, after the company rolled back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in 2025.

“I know people who have not been to Target since the boycott started,” Rice said.

Irene Whitley Marcus collection / The State Historical Society of Missouri The Twin Citians celebrated the 10th anniversary of the boycott during the club's 25th anniversary celebration in 1968.

Rice said a huge part of the boycott’s success was the dogged reporting by journalists like Lucille Bluford, the managing editor of The Kansas City Call.

“I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for Lucille Bluford indirectly or directly, because of the example of leadership and tenacity and perseverance that she ascended to,” Rice says. “She used the power of the pen in order to affect change.”

In stark contrast, Rice’s current employer, The Kansas City Star, barely covered the protest at the time.

In 2020, amid a racial reckoning in Kansas City and the rest of the country, The Star published an apology admitting that its own coverage had perpetuated damaging stereotypes and upheld segregation — not just in how its reporters and opinion pages covered the Civil Rights era, but also in what the paper didn’t cover.

“That told a story,” says Rice. “And so while they didn't get the level of coverage in Kansas City through the mainstream media, they got that from The Kansas City Call.”

Pamela Denton The 23 present-day Twin Citian club members celebrated 83 years with a Friendship Luncheon in September.

For Gaitan, Denton and Franklin, this history is also family history. Nearly seven decades later, the three have remained friends.

Gaitan followed her mother into the Twin Citians. Denton became a member, too.

The women are not at the front lines of protests these days, but the club is still active. In fact, the Twin Citians recently celebrated its 83rd year with a friendship luncheon.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was hosted by Mackenzie Martin. It was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Adelyn Mui. Mix by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.