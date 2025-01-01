Contact: nloomis@nebraskapublicmedia.org

Job Title: Investigative Reporter

Topic Expertise: Nick describes himself as generalist. He has considerable experience covering health and healthcare, human rights, religion, agriculture, and, of course, West/Central African culture and politics.

Regional Expertise: He has worked mostly in rural communities, in his native Iowa and across a culturally and ethnically diverse swath of West and Central Africa.

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Education: CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, Master of Arts in International Reporting

University of Iowa, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism

Language: English and French

Nick Loomis is a recently-returned Midwesterner who spent the past 14 years living and working abroad, where he often reported on sensitive issues in places that are skeptical of outsiders and, especially, journalists.

As a result, Nick developed an ability to breach cultural, economic, and racial barriers to establish trust with those whose stories he sought to tell. But that was just the first step.

The second, and most important, step was fulfilling that agreement by being an honest and responsible steward of each of those stories with the intention of improving the conditions of their owners.

He looks forward to bringing these and countless other lessons to his new role for his home region and its people.