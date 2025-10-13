Paola Rodriguez joined St. Louis Public Radio in August 2025 as their engagement producer. Prior, she was a reporter and producer at Arizona Public Media. In Tucson, Rodriguez reported on issues like how uranium mining poisoned tribal drinking water and Arizona’s fight to block a civil war era abortion ban.

Rodriguez found her love for public media during an internship with STLPR in 2021. Rodriguez’s work has been recognized by organizations like the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Public Media Journalists Association, and the Arizona Press Club.

She is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and holds a master's degree in legal studies from the University of Arizona.

During her free time, she can be found planning her next hiking trip to a national park, cheering for her favorite sports teams, or rebuilding a Lego set that her cat Juniper broke.

Email her at prodriguez@stlpr.org