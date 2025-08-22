© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A new era for a beloved Kansas City ice cream shop

By Frank Morris,
Byron J. Love
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Betty Bremser has been running Foo's Fabulous Frozen Custard for nearly 30 years, turning the Brookside locale into a dessert destination and the start of many local teens' careers. But Bremser is hanging up her scoop at the end of the month.

Bremser, who is also a French teacher at the Kansas City Academy, is selling Foo's to two former employees. She talks about the shop and her plans for the future with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

