A new era for a beloved Kansas City ice cream shop

Betty Bremser has been running Foo's Fabulous Frozen Custard for nearly 30 years, turning the Brookside locale into a dessert destination and the start of many local teens' careers. But Bremser is hanging up her scoop at the end of the month.

Bremser, who is also a French teacher at the Kansas City Academy, is selling Foo's to two former employees. She talks about the shop and her plans for the future with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

