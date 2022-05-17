© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
phkc_cover_art_2.0_skyline_2.jpg
A People's History of Kansas City

Hot 103 Jamz & the birth of Black radio

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
phkc_103jamz_SQUARE.jpg
Crysta Henthorne / KCUR 89.3
/

Black-owned broadcasters have faced a difficult path in the United States, from Jim Crow-era discrimination to racist practices within the FCC. But in Kansas City, radio pioneer Andrew Skip Carter broke through — founding the country’s oldest Black owned radio company and inspiring new generations of talent.

A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was reported, produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Barb Shelly and Mackenzie Martin.

A People's History of Kansas City
Stay Connected
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a community storyteller taking a new look at local history, I aim to provide that context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan