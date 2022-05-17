Hot 103 Jamz & the birth of Black radio
Black-owned broadcasters have faced a difficult path in the United States, from Jim Crow-era discrimination to racist practices within the FCC. But in Kansas City, radio pioneer Andrew Skip Carter broke through — founding the country’s oldest Black owned radio company and inspiring new generations of talent.
A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was reported, produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Barb Shelly and Mackenzie Martin.