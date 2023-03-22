© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

How White Castle started America’s burger wars

By Mackenzie Martin,
Suzanne Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
The White Castle chain began in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, where its ingenious small burgers kicked off a national craze and inspired imitators of all shapes and sizes. But over a century later, White Castle has entirely vanished from its home state. And the story of how it introduced America to the hamburger and the concept of fast food has largely been overshadowed by its restaurant rivals.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and Suzanne Hogan.

Mackenzie Martin
Suzanne Hogan
