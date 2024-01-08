Mariachi Estrella will always be stars
In the late 1970s, a group of musicians in Topeka, Kansas formed what became one of the first all-women mariachi bands in the country. Mariachi Estrella broke down barriers in a male dominated music scene, before a deadly disaster almost ended the group for good. Suzanne Hogan tells how the band’s descendants are ensuring their legacy shines on, decades later.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Lisa Rodriguez and Mackenzie Martin.